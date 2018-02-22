Nalapad Assault Case: Special Prosecutor Alleges Threat to Life from Congress MLA's Son

A week after the assault of a Bengaluru youth allegedly by Mohammed Haris Nalapad, son of MLA NA Haris, the special prosecutor has written to the city police commissioner seeking protection for himself. MS Shyamsundar, appearing for the complainant Vidvat L, has stated that he has visible threats for his life from the accused and their supporters.Following the request, special patrolling has been arranged around Shyamsundar’s house, according to police sources.Vidvat's father, J Loganathan had written to the Chief Secretary on Wednesday requesting to appoint Shyamsundar as the special public prosecutor. In his letter, he alleged that Nalapad's father being the local MLA from the ruling party at present "has dense clout in the government with strong hold in the city of Bangalore"."The jurisdictional police station is also under the MLA jurisdiction of NA Haris," he added.Nalapad and his six associates were sent to judicial custody for 14 days on Wednesday. Nalapad is currently lodged in the Parappana Agrahara prison in Bengaluru. His bail plea will be heard on Friday.The case has been under the scrutiny of the media and opposition parties ever since the incident on February 17 when Nalapad and his associates allegedly brutally assaulted 24- year-old Vidvat in a restaurant in Bengaluru, its parking space, and the hospital where he is currently recovering.Nalapad had surrendered before the Cubbon park police almost 36 hours later with the Congress party drawing criticism for "trying to hush up the case".