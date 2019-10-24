Nalasopara Election Results 2019 Live Updates (नालासोपारा, Nala Sopara): Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

132. Nalasopara ( ( Nala Sopara) ), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mumbai-Thane region and Palghar district of Maharashtra and is part of Palghar Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 2.37% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 2.68%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 84.53%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 5,12,434 eligible electors, of which 2,82,501 were male, 2,29,875 female and 58 voters of the third gender. A total of 77 service voters had also registered to vote.

Nalasopara Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME SS -- -- Pradeep Rameshwar Sharma IND -- -- Omkar Sudhakar Shetty VBA -- -- Pravin Prakash Gaikwad BSP -- -- Salman Baluch IND -- -- Sushant Madhukar Pawar IND -- -- Satish Sitaram Warekar IND -- -- Muzaffar Zulkar Vohra BMHP -- -- Mohsin Sharif Shaikh IND -- -- Amar Kisan Kawle NOTA -- -- Nota HDJP -- -- Arora Rakesh Vishwanath IND -- -- Dr. Vijaya Dattaram Samel BVA -- -- Kshitij Hitendra Thakur SSENA -- -- Hitesh Pradeep Raut IND -- -- Paresh Sukur Ghatal

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 3,96,240 eligible electors, of which 2,18,220 were male, 1,77,976 female and 58 voters of the third gender. A total of 77 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 3,51,555.

Nalasopara has an elector sex ratio of 813.71.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Kshitij Hitendra Thakur of BVA won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 54499 votes which was 24.13% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BVA had a vote share of 50.28% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Thakur Kshitiji Hitendra of BVA won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 40782 votes which was 24.14% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BVA had a vote share of 52.84% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SS got the most votes and the in the 132. Nalasopara Assembly segment of Palghar Lok Sabha constituency. Palghar Parliament seat was won by SS.

Number of contestants: A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 9 contestants and in 2009 elections 9 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 51.82%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 57%, while it was 48.06 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -5.18%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 453 polling stations in 132. Nalasopara constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 401.

Extent: 132. Nalasopara constituency comprises of the following areas of Palghar district of Maharashtra: Vasai Tehsil (Part) - Revenue Circle Virar, Virar (MC) and Nalasopara (MC).

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Nalasopara is: 19.4595 72.8682.

