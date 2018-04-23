NALCO Recruitment 2018 Via GATE 2018: 115 Posts, Apply Before May 22

NALCO Recruitment 2018 via GATE 2018 application process to fill 115 vacancies for the post of Graduate Engineers has begun on the official website of National Aluminum Company Limited (NALCO) - nalcoindia.com.The selected candidates need to undergo 1 year on job training at different locations of the company. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before 22nd May 2018, 5:30 pm by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.nalcoindia.comStep 2 – Click on 'Careers' tab given at the top of the homepageStep 3 - Under the notification, 'RECRUITMENT OF GRADUATE ENGINEER TRAINEE (GET) – 2018,' click on 'Apply Online'Step 4 – Pay the online feeStep 5 – Click on 'Click here for New Registration' to register yourselfStep 6 – Login with your registration credentials and fill the application form and complete the processStep 7 - Download the confirmation page and e-receiptStep 8 - Take a printout of the application form for further referencehttp://203.129.205.30/nalcoget/Unreserved and OBC Category - Rs 500SC/ ST/ PWD Category - Rs 100Total Posts: 115Mechanical - 54Electrical - 32Metallurgy - 18Electronics - 5Instrumentation - 6The applicant must possess Full time regular Bachelor's Degree in Engineering or Technology with minimum 65% marks in aggregate for Unreserved (UR) & Backward Class (OBC) and 55% marks for SC/ST/PWD.Applicants must go through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility and understand the pay matrix:http://www.nalcoindia.com/GET-2018%20Advt..pdfThe age of the applicant should not be more than 30 years as on 22nd May 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as per current norms.Candidates will be selected on the basis of GATE Scores 2018, and will be shortlisted for an Interview.