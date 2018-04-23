GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

NALCO Recruitment 2018 Via GATE 2018: 115 Posts, Apply Before May 22

Candidates will be selected on the basis of GATE Scores 2018, and will be shortlisted for an Interview.

Contributor Content

Updated:April 23, 2018, 4:45 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
NALCO Recruitment 2018 Via GATE 2018: 115 Posts, Apply Before May 22
The selected candidates need to undergo 1 year on job training at different locations of the company.
NALCO Recruitment 2018 via GATE 2018 application process to fill 115 vacancies for the post of Graduate Engineers has begun on the official website of National Aluminum Company Limited (NALCO) - nalcoindia.com.

The selected candidates need to undergo 1 year on job training at different locations of the company. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before 22nd May 2018, 5:30 pm by following the instructions given below:

How to Apply:
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.nalcoindia.com
Step 2 – Click on 'Careers' tab given at the top of the homepage
Step 3 - Under the notification, 'RECRUITMENT OF GRADUATE ENGINEER TRAINEE (GET) – 2018,' click on 'Apply Online'
Step 4 – Pay the online fee
Step 5 – Click on 'Click here for New Registration' to register yourself
Step 6 – Login with your registration credentials and fill the application form and complete the process
Step 7 - Download the confirmation page and e-receipt
Step 8 - Take a printout of the application form for further reference

Direct Link:
http://203.129.205.30/nalcoget/

Application Fee:
Unreserved and OBC Category - Rs 500
SC/ ST/ PWD Category - Rs 100

Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 115
Mechanical - 54
Electrical - 32
Metallurgy - 18
Electronics - 5
Instrumentation - 6

Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must possess Full time regular Bachelor's Degree in Engineering or Technology with minimum 65% marks in aggregate for Unreserved (UR) & Backward Class (OBC) and 55% marks for SC/ST/PWD.
Applicants must go through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility and understand the pay matrix:

http://www.nalcoindia.com/GET-2018%20Advt..pdf

Age Limit:
The age of the applicant should not be more than 30 years as on 22nd May 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as per current norms.

Selection Process:
Candidates will be selected on the basis of GATE Scores 2018, and will be shortlisted for an Interview.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Bijaya Das
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

ATM Dispenses Fake Notes in Bareilly

ATM Dispenses Fake Notes in Bareilly

Recommended For You