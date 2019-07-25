Nalini Sriharan, in Prison for Rajiv Gandhi's Assassination, Gets Month's Parole for Daughter's Wedding

Chennai: Nalini Sriharan, who has been in prison for 27 years in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, has been released on a month’s parole to make arrangements for her daughter’s wedding.

The Madras High Court had granted Sriharan leave earlier this month. During the term of her parole, she will stay in Vellore and cannot speak to either politicians or the media.

Speaking to the court, Sriharan had said: "I could not look after my daughter. I did not fulfill my motherly responsibilities. I did not fulfill my responsibilities to my father before he died. Now I've to meet my family for my daughter's wedding. I've to arrange for finances."

Last year, she was granted a day's parole to make funeral arrangements after the death of her father.

Sriharan, who was initially sentenced to death for her involvement in the assassination, was later awarded life imprisonment by the Tamil Nadu government in 2000.