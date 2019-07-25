Nalini Sriharan, in Prison for Rajiv Gandhi's Assassination, Gets Month's Parole for Daughter's Wedding
During the term of her parole, Nalini Sriharan will stay in Vellore and cannot speak to either politicians or the media.
Nalini Sriharan (C), who was convicted in the assassination case of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi (File Photo) (Photo: Getty Images)
Chennai: Nalini Sriharan, who has been in prison for 27 years in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, has been released on a month’s parole to make arrangements for her daughter’s wedding.
The Madras High Court had granted Sriharan leave earlier this month. During the term of her parole, she will stay in Vellore and cannot speak to either politicians or the media.
Speaking to the court, Sriharan had said: "I could not look after my daughter. I did not fulfill my motherly responsibilities. I did not fulfill my responsibilities to my father before he died. Now I've to meet my family for my daughter's wedding. I've to arrange for finances."
Last year, she was granted a day's parole to make funeral arrangements after the death of her father.
Sriharan, who was initially sentenced to death for her involvement in the assassination, was later awarded life imprisonment by the Tamil Nadu government in 2000.
Also Watch
-
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Chandrayaan 2 Launched Successfully By ISRO | India's Second Moon Mission
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
How Chandrayaan 2 Will Land On Moon's South Pole
-
Saturday 20 July , 2019
Sheila Dikshit, Former Delhi Chief Minister, Passes Away At 81
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Anne Hathaway Announces Second Pregnancy After 'Going Through Infertility', See Post
- Gucci Gang? Thieves Steal Mannequins Dressed in Designer Clothes From Head to Toe
- Netflix Introduces Rs 199 Mobile-Only Plan in India: Here's Everything You Need to Know
- Central Government Seeks Detailed Response from TikTok Over Unlawful Content
- Is Disney's 'The Lion King' Copied From a Japanese Anime 'Kimba, The White Lion'?