Nalini Sriharan Moves Madras HC for Release of All 7 Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Convicts

The Tamil Nadu cabinet had in September 2018 passed a resolution recommending the release of the convicts in the case to the Governor under Article 161.

News18.com

Updated:May 7, 2019, 2:16 PM IST
Nalini Sriharan Moves Madras HC for Release of All 7 Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Convicts
File photo of Nalini, one of the seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.
Chennai: Nalini Sriharan, one of the seven convicts in former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination case, has filed a petition in the Madras High Court against Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit for delaying countersigning the proposal of the Tamil Nadu cabinet for the release of the convicts.

The Tamil Nadu cabinet had in September 2018 passed a resolution recommending the release of the convicts in the case to the Governor under Article 161, which deals with the judicial powers of a state’s governor.

In its order dated July 20, 2016, the Madras High Court had said the authorities were at liberty to consider Nalini’s representation in accordance with law subject to the outcome of another writ petition in the Supreme Court.

Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated on the night of May 21, 1991 at Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu by a woman suicide bomber, identified as Dhanu, at an election rally. Fourteen others, including Dhanu herself, were also killed.

