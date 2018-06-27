'Name Couples Who Had Kids After Eating Mangoes': Nashik Civic Body Sends Notice to Sambhaji Bhide

The Nashik Corporation (NMC) has asked right wing activist Sambhaji Bhide to name the childless couples who, he claimed, were with children after eating mangoes from his farm.The civic body sent a show cause notice to asking him to prove his claim that the fruit from his mangoorchards helped these couples in having a male child.The activist had made the claim earlier this here at a public rally which was part of his mission toreinstate the golden throne at Raigad - the erstwhile of Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's kingdom."I have never shared this with anyone except mother. I have planted these mango trees in my farms. Tillnow, 180 childless couples took the fruit from me and 150 them have had children," Bhide had claimed."If a couple wants a male child they will have after eating these mangoes. This mango is useful for facing infertility," he had boasted.The NMC sent the notice to Bhide last week after social activist approached the health authorities his claim, a civic official said.Bhide has been asked to furnish names of the "beneficiary" couples and their addresses, the official said.Bhide, who heads the Shiv Pratishthan Hindustan, is accused in the January 1 Bhima-Koregaon caste violence case.