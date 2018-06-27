English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
'Name Couples Who Had Kids After Eating Mangoes': Nashik Civic Body Sends Notice to Sambhaji Bhide
According to the Right wing activist, Sambhaji Bhide, at least 150 out of 180 couples, who ate the mangoes from his farm have had children.
Former RSS leader Sambhaji Bhide. (Image sourced from Facebook)
Nashik: The Nashik Corporation (NMC) has asked right wing activist Sambhaji Bhide to name the childless couples who, he claimed, were with children after eating mangoes from his farm.
The civic body sent a show cause notice to asking him to prove his claim that the fruit from his mango
orchards helped these couples in having a male child.
The activist had made the claim earlier this here at a public rally which was part of his mission to
reinstate the golden throne at Raigad - the erstwhile of Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's kingdom.
"I have never shared this with anyone except mother. I have planted these mango trees in my farms. Till
now, 180 childless couples took the fruit from me and 150 them have had children," Bhide had claimed.
"If a couple wants a male child they will have after eating these mangoes. This mango is useful for facing infertility," he had boasted.
The NMC sent the notice to Bhide last week after social activist approached the health authorities his claim, a civic official said.
Bhide has been asked to furnish names of the "beneficiary" couples and their addresses, the official said.
Bhide, who heads the Shiv Pratishthan Hindustan, is accused in the January 1 Bhima-Koregaon caste violence case.
Also Watch
The civic body sent a show cause notice to asking him to prove his claim that the fruit from his mango
orchards helped these couples in having a male child.
The activist had made the claim earlier this here at a public rally which was part of his mission to
reinstate the golden throne at Raigad - the erstwhile of Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's kingdom.
"I have never shared this with anyone except mother. I have planted these mango trees in my farms. Till
now, 180 childless couples took the fruit from me and 150 them have had children," Bhide had claimed.
"If a couple wants a male child they will have after eating these mangoes. This mango is useful for facing infertility," he had boasted.
The NMC sent the notice to Bhide last week after social activist approached the health authorities his claim, a civic official said.
Bhide has been asked to furnish names of the "beneficiary" couples and their addresses, the official said.
Bhide, who heads the Shiv Pratishthan Hindustan, is accused in the January 1 Bhima-Koregaon caste violence case.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
-
Much Awaited Amarnath Yatra Begins Today From Jammu
-
Tuesday 26 June , 2018
Is Judiciary the Keeper of India’s Environmental Woes?
-
Monday 25 June , 2018
How Family Pressures Drove a Same-sex couple in Gujarat to Commit Suicide
-
Saturday 23 June , 2018
Eastern Peripheral Expressway: The Plunder- Ridden Pollution Remover
-
Thursday 21 June , 2018
World War II Soldier Twins Reunited 74 Years After Death
Much Awaited Amarnath Yatra Begins Today From Jammu
Tuesday 26 June , 2018 Is Judiciary the Keeper of India’s Environmental Woes?
Monday 25 June , 2018 How Family Pressures Drove a Same-sex couple in Gujarat to Commit Suicide
Saturday 23 June , 2018 Eastern Peripheral Expressway: The Plunder- Ridden Pollution Remover
Thursday 21 June , 2018 World War II Soldier Twins Reunited 74 Years After Death
Live TV
Recommended For You
- FIFA World Cup 2018: Maradona Needs Medical Help After Argentina Win Thriller
- I Have Two Variations of Googly Up My Sleeve, Says Chahal
- Exclusive | Here’s What Parineeti Chopra Has to Say About Meeting Priyanka’s Rumoured Boyfriend Nick Jonas
- Virat Kohli on the Cusp of Fastest to 2000 T20I Runs Milestone
- 11 People From the LGBTQ Community Told us The Most Bizarre Questions That They Have Been Asked