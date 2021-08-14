Name of Family Members Can Now be Added Online; Here's Step-by-step Guide

The ration card is a document issued by state governments, which serves as an identification proof for individual/s. It also allows eligible households to buy food grains at subsidized rates. The ration card holds information about an individual and their family. This information is used to decide how much ration is needed per family. The head of the family along with other members are listed on the card. When the members of the family increase, like someone gets married or a baby is born, their names are added to the card.

To update the ration card, one has to visit the nearest government office. However, now you can do it while sitting at home.

Steps to update the ration card online:

Step 1: Visit the official website of your state’s food supply but if you belong to UP, then visit https://fcs.up.gov.in/FoodPortal.aspx

Step 2: Log in with your ID and password. But if you are visiting the portal for the first time, then you must create an account first

Step 3:Once you log in, you will be directed to a homepage which will provide you with an option to add a member

Step 4:Press the new member link and a form will appear on your screen

Step 5:Fill in the information about the new member in the form

Step 6:Upload a soft copy of all the documents required and once all requirements have been completed, submit the form

Step 7:Post-submission, a registration number will be given to you

Step 8:With the given registration number, you will be able to track your form on the website

Step 9:Officials will verify all the documents and in case of any discrepancies, you will be reached out. However, if the details and documents are up to the mark, the name will be added in the ration card. And the updated copy will be delivered to your residence.

Documents required

If a baby is born in the family, a photo of the child along with his/her parents’ birth certificates and Aadhaar card has to be submitted. But if a member is added through marriage, then the woman’s Aadhaar card and marriage certificate is required. The ration card of that member’s parents also has to be submitted.

