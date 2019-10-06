Name of IAF Officer Killed by JKLF Militants in 1990 Added to War Memorial

New Delhi: The name of Squadron Leader Ravi Khanna, who was killed by JKLF militants in 1990, has been added to the National War Memorial after it was approved by the Indian Air Force, sources said on Sunday.

An Air Force official said Khanna's name was missed out in the National War Memorial and the mistake has now been rectified. Khanna and three other IAF personnel were killed in January 1990 in Kashmir allegedly by Yasin Malik. Twenty-seven bullets were pumped into Khanna's body.

The trial against Malik had resumed last month in Jammu.

The National War Memorial at the India Gate is dedicated to the defence personnel who laid down their lives for the country. The NWM has names of such defence personnel with details of their acts.

The three armed services approve the names of the soldiers after which they are included in the NWM.

