Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Name of IAF Officer Killed by JKLF Militants in 1990 Added to War Memorial

Khanna and three other IAF personnel were killed in January 1990 in Kashmir allegedly by Yasin Malik. Twenty-seven bullets were pumped into Khanna's body.

PTI

Updated:October 6, 2019, 10:17 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Name of IAF Officer Killed by JKLF Militants in 1990 Added to War Memorial
File image of the National War Memorial. (Image: Special Arrangements with MoD)

New Delhi: The name of Squadron Leader Ravi Khanna, who was killed by JKLF militants in 1990, has been added to the National War Memorial after it was approved by the Indian Air Force, sources said on Sunday.

An Air Force official said Khanna's name was missed out in the National War Memorial and the mistake has now been rectified. Khanna and three other IAF personnel were killed in January 1990 in Kashmir allegedly by Yasin Malik. Twenty-seven bullets were pumped into Khanna's body.

The trial against Malik had resumed last month in Jammu.

The National War Memorial at the India Gate is dedicated to the defence personnel who laid down their lives for the country. The NWM has names of such defence personnel with details of their acts.

The three armed services approve the names of the soldiers after which they are included in the NWM.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram