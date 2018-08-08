Names of 19 Missing Girls from Hardoi Shelter Home Found to be Forged Entries

19 girls who were reported missing at a shelter home in Hardoi district after an inspection, on Monday, were found to be forged entries. The entries were forged in order to get government funds.District magistrate Hardoi Pulkit Khare said, “When I enquired about the names of 19 girls who were not present at the shelter home, the two inmates or the manager could not give any satisfactory answer. Later, it was ascertained that the names of 19 girls were nothing but forged entries.”He added that the names were fraudulently entered in the log book by the NGO owners to gain monetary benefits from the government.The news of 19 girls having gone missing from Hardoi Swadhar Grah, came after a similar incident was reported from a shelter home in Deoria district.‘Swadhar Grah’ in Hardoi’s Beniganj area had 21 girls registered as inmates. However, when Hardoi district magistrate Pulkit Khare inspected the shelter home, only two were found present.According to reports, Swadhar Grah is operated by the Ayesha Village Industries Committee for destitute girls.The manager of the NGO Mohd Razi and superintendent Aarti Singh have been booked by administration for fraudulently taking financial grants.Meanwhile, superintendent of police, Hardoi, Vipin Mishra has said that the efforts are on to nab the conveners. “Whenever the conveners had information of an inspection by the government officials, they used to call village women and show them as beneficiaries,” he said.