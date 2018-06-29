Names of GJM's Bimal Gurung, Roshan Giri Removed From Darjeeling Voters' List

In a setback for the GJM ahead of Gorkhaland Territorial Administration elections, the names of Bimal Gurung and his close aide Roshan Giri have been removed from the electoral list.The Darjeeling District Electoral Office, during the routine renewal of voters' list, removed names of a few hundred voters.“It’s a normal process and every year we remove names of persons from the voters list including those who are dead, or permanently shifted to other places and those who are absconding,” District Magistrate of Darjeeling Jayashi Das Gupta told News18.Sources in the district administration said the Darjeeling Electoral Office had pasted notices on the residences of over 100 people, including Gurung and Giri, summoning them to the office. They were asked to respond to the notice and help the authorities in preparing a fresh list of voters.“Names of those who appeared for hearing were not removed. But those who didn’t turn up were struck off the list,” an official said.The GJM has not reacted yet on the development.