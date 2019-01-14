BJP’s Udit Raj Suggests to Keep Names of Men in Sexual Harassment Cases Secret Till Probe Ends

Indian society is unlike others &hence name of males also be kept secret in sexual harassments till investigation is completed.VP of janpack in noida committed suicide under pressure that even if he is exonerated, scar will remain & thousands r doing it — Dr. Udit Raj, MP (@Dr_Uditraj) January 14, 2019

BJP parliamentarian Udit Raj has demanded that names of men involved in sexual harassment cases not be disclosed till completion of investigation, saying the accused is scarred even if exonerated later.The MP from northeast Delhi Lok Sabha seat had earlier termed the #MeToo movement a "wrong practice", at a time when more and more women were coming out with their stories of sexual harassment, last year.He had said there was no way a man's image could be saved from being tainted, even if the charges of sexual harassment against him were found incorrect.Indian society is unlike others & hence name of males also be kept secret in sexual harassments till investigation is completed. VP of janpack in oida committed suicide under pressure that even if he is exonerated, scar will remain & thousands r doing it (sic)," Udit Raj tweeted on Monday.The body of Swaroop Raj, 35, an assistant vice-president in Genpact was found hanging from the ceiling fan at his Noida residence in December. The company had barred from taking any official work pending an inquiry of an internal complaints committee into the allegations of sexual harassment against him by two employees recently.Udit Raj had earlier tweeted, "Considering oral or written complaint of the victim of sexual exploitation as a judgement and taking action or seeking resignation means there is no need of police or judicial system. What if the matter proves wrong and can the soiled prestige of a man be restored?" ​