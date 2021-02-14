Under Fire from TMC's Mahua Moitra, Ranjan Gogoi Accuses Media of Being 'Threat' to Judges

Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi has accused several media outlets of forcing judges to behave the way they want, and called judges succumbing to such narratives as "the real threat".

"What is this attack? Will a judge or a former judge be cowed down by attacks? Will he ever be able to function if he's afraid of being attacked while in office or after office? If a judge is made conscious that look, you better do what I want, otherwise post retirement you'll be attacked in the media -- India Today, NDTV 24X7, Indian Express, the web portals -- 'we are telling you conduct yourself the way we want or else we'll attack you. Can a judge be cowed down by that? Unfortunately there are many who are succumbing. This is the real threat," he said at the India Today Conclave.

He was speaking in the backdrop of Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra launching an attack on him earlier this week in Parliament. Gogoi, a nominated Rajya Sabha MP, further said he would not take any legal recourse against Moitra.

The TMC lawmaker had mentioned the sexual harassment charge against Gogoi and the way in which it was dealt with in the apex court. Gogoi asserted, "She didn't even have her facts correct. If you are making allegations, at least name the person. I have a name and I deserve to be named. Those allegations are wrong in facts."

The former CJI further said the case involving him was mentioned in Parliament to send out a message to warn the judges. "They want you to conduct yourself in a certain way and if you do not, they will attack you," he added.