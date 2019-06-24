Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

NaMo TV Not on I&B's Channels List, it was 'Platform Service' Offered by DTH Operators: Govt

The channel was mired in controversy ever since it went on air. The CEO of Delhi had sent a notice to the BJP for 'airing election-related content' on NaMo TV even after the silence period began, but the party had said they did not violate the MCC.

PTI

Updated:June 24, 2019, 10:24 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
NaMo TV Not on I&B's Channels List, it was 'Platform Service' Offered by DTH Operators: Govt
The channel shows speeches of the PM and interviews of BJP leaders.
Loading...

New Delhi: NaMo TV is not on Ministry of Information and Broadcasting's list of channels as it was a "platform service" offered by DTH operators to its subscribers, the government informed Rajya Sabha on Monday.

NaMo TV, a BJP-sponsored channel that publicised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rallies and other poll messages, had gone off the air last month after the Lok Sabha polls.

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said, "The 'NaMo TV' is not listed in the list of channels of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting as it was a 'Platform Service' offered by DTH operators to its subscribers."

The channel was mired in controversy ever since it went on air.

The chief electoral officer of Delhi had sent a notice to the BJP for "airing election-related content" on NaMo TV even after the silence period began, but the party had said they did not violate the Model Code of Conduct.

In April, after the Election Commission had directed that all recorded programmes displayed on NaMo TV be pre-certified, the Delhi poll body asked the BJP not to air any content on the platform without its certification.

The chief electoral office in Delhi had also said that since NaMo TV was sponsored by the BJP, all recorded programmes displayed on the platform be pre-certified by media certification and monitoring committee of Delhi and all political publicity contents displayed without pre-certification be removed immediately.

The commission had issued a notice seeking a report from the Information and Broadcasting Ministry on NaMo TV, launched just weeks ahead of the general election, after opposition parties, including the Congress, asked the poll body to direct the ministry to suspend the channel in violation of the poll code.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram