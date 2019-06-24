NaMo TV Not on I&B's Channels List, it was 'Platform Service' Offered by DTH Operators: Govt
The channel was mired in controversy ever since it went on air. The CEO of Delhi had sent a notice to the BJP for 'airing election-related content' on NaMo TV even after the silence period began, but the party had said they did not violate the MCC.
The channel shows speeches of the PM and interviews of BJP leaders.
New Delhi: NaMo TV is not on Ministry of Information and Broadcasting's list of channels as it was a "platform service" offered by DTH operators to its subscribers, the government informed Rajya Sabha on Monday.
NaMo TV, a BJP-sponsored channel that publicised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rallies and other poll messages, had gone off the air last month after the Lok Sabha polls.
In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said, "The 'NaMo TV' is not listed in the list of channels of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting as it was a 'Platform Service' offered by DTH operators to its subscribers."
The channel was mired in controversy ever since it went on air.
The chief electoral officer of Delhi had sent a notice to the BJP for "airing election-related content" on NaMo TV even after the silence period began, but the party had said they did not violate the Model Code of Conduct.
In April, after the Election Commission had directed that all recorded programmes displayed on NaMo TV be pre-certified, the Delhi poll body asked the BJP not to air any content on the platform without its certification.
The chief electoral office in Delhi had also said that since NaMo TV was sponsored by the BJP, all recorded programmes displayed on the platform be pre-certified by media certification and monitoring committee of Delhi and all political publicity contents displayed without pre-certification be removed immediately.
The commission had issued a notice seeking a report from the Information and Broadcasting Ministry on NaMo TV, launched just weeks ahead of the general election, after opposition parties, including the Congress, asked the poll body to direct the ministry to suspend the channel in violation of the poll code.
Also Watch
-
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
India Celebrates International Yoga Day
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
What It Means To Be Lok Sabha Speaker
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
Union Budget 2019: Ten Things That India Expects From FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Maiden Budget
Live TV
Recommended For You
- AIFF Responds After I-League Clubs Threaten to Move Court if ISL Gets Top Division Status
- WhatsApp Working on New Update to Improve Photo Sharing Experience
- Kabir Singh Earns Rs 70.83 Crore, Shahid Kapoor 'Feels So Special' with Fan Response
- Audio Technica M50xBT Review: If You Are Serious About Music, These Headphones Cannot be Missed
- Elon Musk Says 'Occupy Mars' But Uses Picture of the Moon Instead
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s