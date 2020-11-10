Nand Kishore Yadav (BJP) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

The state's road construction minister, Yadav, is contesting from Patna Saheb seat as a BJP candidate. Praveen Kushwaha of the Congress is challenging his state assembly membership. Patna Saheb is a BJP bastion. Nand Kishore Yadav has been representing the BJP in the state assembly since 1995. The senior BJP leader joined the Bihar government as minister after split of the Mahagathbandhan and Lalu's RJD & Nitish Kumar's JDU parted ways. He served as Cabinet Minister of Road Construction and Tourism in the Government of Bihar, prior to the split of JDU from NDA in June 2013. He was also leader of opposition in Bihar Assembly. In November 2015 he was elected as legislator from Patna East for the sixth time and he was given the role of Chairman, Public Accounts Committee in Bihar Vidhan Sabha.

Nand Kishore Yadav is a BJP candidate from Patna Sahib constituency in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Social and Political worker. Nand Kishore Yadav's educational qualifications are: 12th Pass and is 67 years old.

His total declared assets are Rs 1.8 crore which includes Rs 57.2 lakh in moveable assets and Rs 1.3 crore as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs 5.6 lakh of which Rs 5.6 lakh is self income. Nand Kishore Yadav's has total liabilities of Rs 0.

This BJP candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 1 criminal cases registered against him.

Candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Patna Sahib are: Dr. Ramanand Yadav (RJD), Satyendra Kumar Singh (BJP), Sunil Kumar (BSP), Ajeet Kumar Singh (PP), Gajendra Kumar (SKBP), Dinanath Paswan (PPID), Dharmendra Singh (BMF), Raj Kishor Prasad (BMP), Vinay Kumar (BPCP), Vinay Singh (SKVP), Shyam Karn Mistri (SWMP), Sachchidanand Singh (JAP), Ajit Kumar (IND), Gajendra Kumar (IND), Dhirendra Kumar (IND), Rakesh Sharma (IND), Shakti Paswan (IND), Sanjeet Kumar (IND), Sudhir Kumar Yadav (IND)

