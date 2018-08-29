Nandamuri Harikrishna, NTR's Son and TDP Leader, Dies in Nalgonda Road Accident on Way to Wedding

Actor-turned-TDP leader and former chief minister NT Rama Rao’s son Nandamuri Harikrishna passed away early on Wednesday following an accident on the Narketpally-Addanki highway in Nalgonda district.Nandamuri Harikrishna had been shifted to Kamineni Hospital on the outskirts of Hyderabad, in a critical condition but succumbed to his injuries shortly after. Two others were also injured in the accident, which occurred when the car in which they were travelling overturned near Anneparthi.The actor-politician and son of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister was on his way to Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh to attend a marriage.Harikrishna was best known for his performances as a child artist in the Telugu cinema in the sixties.He made his acting debut with Sri Krishnavataram in 1964 and gave box office hits such as Laahiri Laahiri Laahirilo (2002) and Seetayya (2003). ​Harikrishna was the brother-in-law of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. His son NT Rama Rao Junior is a popular actor in Telugu cinema.(With agency inputs)