Nanded-Sriganganagar Train to Have Additional Sleeper Coach Ahead of Holi. Details Inside

The Indian Railways recently announced a range of Holi special trains to cater to the increasing footfall of passengers ahead of the festival. The state-run transporter is also working on offering additional coaches and berths in the existing trains.

The railways also announced plans to expand the routes of several trains and rescheduled the timings of some of them ahead of the festival.

The North Western Railway has decided to add a permanent coach to a train. This train is operated between Nanded and Sriganganagar and will now come with an additional second class coach to accommodate extra passengers on the occasion of Holi.

This will enable a convenient travel experience for passengers in the states of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana.

According to the spokesperson of North Western Railway, train number 17623/17624, Nanded-Sriganganagar will now have an additional second-class sleeper coach from Nanded starting March 17. On the other hand, passengers travelling from Sriganganagar can benefit from the additional coach starting March 19.

Following this, the train between Nanded-Sriganganagar will now have 22 coaches, including a second AC coach, 6 third AC coaches, 10 sleeper coaches, a pantry car and 2 power cars.

The Railway Board also recently announced plans to establish commercial units like food plazas, fast food joints and restaurants offering different cuisines at railway stations across the country.

The decision will not only pave the way for an additional revenue source for railways but will also enhance the travelling experience of passengers. The railways aim to establish 100-150 such commercial units.

