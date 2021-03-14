Nandigram Incident: Cops in Charge of Mamata Banerjee's Security Suspended by EC; TMC 'Disagrees'

Vivek Sahay IPS, Director of Security, who was handling the protection detail for West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee when she was injured while campaigning for assembly polls in Nandigram last week, has been suspended by the Election Commission hours after it ruled that the incident was more likely an accident and not an attack as claimed by the TMC.

The party, however, said it disagreed with the Election Commission’s observation and demanded a high-level probe into the incident, insisting the inquiry by election observers lacks credibility. However, party spokesperson Sougata Roy expressed satisfaction that the EC agreed that there were security lapses and took action against some officials.

