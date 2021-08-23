Nandigram’s Rakshabandhan Celebrations Was All About Political Colour

On Sunday, Nandigram in West Bengal became the scene of rakhi celebrations by the Trinamool and the BJP. The festivities, however, had a political twist to them where the leaders of the two parties traded jibes and digs while attempting to establish a connection with the people of the constituency.

Raksha Bandhan festivities were organised separately by the two parties in blocks one and two of Nandigram. Leaders and activists from both TMC and BJP hit the streets with rakhis. The festival was conducted at Tengua, Rewapara, in front of the college gates and at the edge of Nandigram.

In the BJP camp, rakhi celebrations were being led by Nandigram MLA Suvendu Adhikari. For Trinamool, local leaders Mahadeb Bag and Sheikh Sufian were leading the rakhi initiative on behalf of the ruling party. Debprasad Mandal, the new district president of Trinamool Congress, also took an active part.

In the past, Mandal is known to have criticised Suvendu Adhikari without actually taking his name. The BJP has returned the jibe in full force as the rakhi celebrations rolled on. Local BJP leader Pralay Pal has taken several potshots at the ruling party after Mamata Banerjee’s defeat from Nandigram.

Nandigram, which became the hotbed of political movement in 2007, was also one of the main factors which drove Mamata Banerjee to power in 2011. The seat came into focus in the Assembly elections held earlier this year when Mamata decided to leave her traditional seat in Kolkata and contest against local strongman and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari. What made the plot all the more interesting was the fact that Suvendu is a former Mamata aide. Suvendu though managed to win this round after defeating Mamata in Nandigram. The Trinamool, however, humbled the BJP in the overall tally and stormed back to power.

