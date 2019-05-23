Nandyal Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes On

live Status party name candidate name YSRCP Pocha Brahmananda Reddy YSRCP Pocha Brahmananda Reddy LEADING

Nandyal Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME YSRCP 54772 58.14% Pocha Brahmananda Reddy Leading TDP 32862 34.88% Mandra Sivananda Reddy JSP 1716 1.82% S.P.Y. Reddy INC 841 0.89% Jangite Lakshmi Narasimha Yadav NOTA 690 0.73% Nota BJP 587 0.62% Adinarayana Inty IND 481 0.51% Poluru Guruvaiah IND 409 0.43% Jestadi Sudhakar IND 392 0.42% Bhuma Kishore Reddy AYCP 305 0.32% D.P. Jamal Basha IND 212 0.23% B.C. Ramanatha Reddy IND 208 0.22% Vangala Parameswara Reddy IND 194 0.21% I.V. Pakkir Reddy IND 157 0.17% C. Surendra Nath Reddy IND 110 0.12% Dr. Lakshmi Kantha Reddy Chitla ANC 71 0.08% Pula Nagamaddilety BCUF 50 0.05% D. Mahammad Rafi IND 46 0.05% S.A. Indumathi IND 42 0.04% K.P. Kambagiriswamy IND 36 0.04% Elluri Bhupal AIFB 32 0.03% Ruddireddy Radhakrishna

17. Nandyal is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh in South India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 18.91% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 2.79%. The estimated literacy level of Nandyal is 64.29%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 1 on Thursday, April 11, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, S P Y Reddy of YSRCP won in this seat by defeating the TDP candidate by a margin of 1,05,766 votes which was 10.27% of the total votes polled in the constituency. YSRCP had a vote share of 51.73% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 14 contestants in 2014.In 2009, S P Y Reddy of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the TDP candidate by a margin of 90,847 votes which was 9.13% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 40.21% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 21 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 76.71% and in 2009, the constituency registered 73.22% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Nandyal was: S P Y Reddy (YSRCP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,83,126 men, 7,93,585 women and 234 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Nandyal is: 15.4736 78.4807Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: नांदयाल, आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi); ননদয়াল, অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali); नांदयाल, आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi); નંદયાલ, આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); நந்த்யால், ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil); నంద్యాల, ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ನಂದ್ಯಾಲ್, ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); നന്ദ്യാൽ, ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).