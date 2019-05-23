Take the pledge to vote

Nandyal Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes On

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Nandyal (నంద్యాల) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).

May 23, 2019, 11:16 AM IST
17. Nandyal is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh in South India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 18.91% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 2.79%. The estimated literacy level of Nandyal is 64.29%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 1 on Thursday, April 11, 2019.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, S P Y Reddy of YSRCP won in this seat by defeating the TDP candidate by a margin of 1,05,766 votes which was 10.27% of the total votes polled in the constituency. YSRCP had a vote share of 51.73% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 14 contestants in 2014.

In 2009, S P Y Reddy of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the TDP candidate by a margin of 90,847 votes which was 9.13% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 40.21% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 21 contestants in 2009.

Nandyal Election Results 

  • 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
YSRCP
54772
58.14%
Pocha Brahmananda Reddy
TDP
32862
34.88%
Mandra Sivananda Reddy
JSP
1716
1.82%
S.P.Y. Reddy
INC
841
0.89%
Jangite Lakshmi Narasimha Yadav
NOTA
690
0.73%
Nota
BJP
587
0.62%
Adinarayana Inty
IND
481
0.51%
Poluru Guruvaiah
IND
409
0.43%
Jestadi Sudhakar
IND
392
0.42%
Bhuma Kishore Reddy
AYCP
305
0.32%
D.P. Jamal Basha
IND
212
0.23%
B.C. Ramanatha Reddy
IND
208
0.22%
Vangala Parameswara Reddy
IND
194
0.21%
I.V. Pakkir Reddy
IND
157
0.17%
C. Surendra Nath Reddy
IND
110
0.12%
Dr. Lakshmi Kantha Reddy Chitla
ANC
71
0.08%
Pula Nagamaddilety
BCUF
50
0.05%
D. Mahammad Rafi
IND
46
0.05%
S.A. Indumathi
IND
42
0.04%
K.P. Kambagiriswamy
IND
36
0.04%
Elluri Bhupal
AIFB
32
0.03%
Ruddireddy Radhakrishna

The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 76.71% and in 2009, the constituency registered 73.22% turnout during polling.

As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Nandyal was: S P Y Reddy (YSRCP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.

According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,83,126 men, 7,93,585 women and 234 voters of the third gender.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Nandyal Lok Sabha results.

The geographic coordinates of Nandyal is: 15.4736 78.4807

Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: नांदयाल, आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi); ননদয়াল, অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali); नांदयाल, आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi); નંદયાલ, આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); நந்த்யால், ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil); నంద్యాల, ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ನಂದ್ಯಾಲ್, ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); നന്ദ്യാൽ, ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
