Nangloi Jat Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Nangloi Jat (नांगलोई जाट), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Delhi region and West district of Delhi (दिल्ली) and falls under the North Delhi Municipal Corporation. It shares inter-state border with no other state. Nangloi Jat is part of 5. North West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 20.43%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 87%. Much of the electorate in this constituency are categoried as those from the Lower Income Group.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 2,66,145 eligible electors, of which 1,48,314 were male, 1,17,824 female and 7 voters of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Nangloi Jat in 2020 is 794.42.

Among the first-time voters in 2020 in Nangloi Jat, there are a total of 3355 voters in the 18-19 years age group.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,39,203 eligible electors, of which 1,34,438 were male, 1,04,693 female and 8 voters of the third gender.

In the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,20,636 eligible electors, of which 1,23,858 were male, 96,708 female and 6 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 elections, there were a total of 1,71,798 eligible electors, of which 96,490 were male, 75,244 female.

The number of service voters in Nangloi Jat in 2015 was 64. In 2013, there were 64 and in 2008 there were 64.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections, Raghuvinder Shokeen of AAP won in this seat by defeating Manoj Kumar Shokeen of BJP by a margin of 37,024 votes which was 24.3% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AAP had a vote share of 54.64% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2013, Manoj Kumar Shokeen of BJP won in this seat defeating Dr Bijender Singh of INC by a margin of 11,015 votes which was 8.11% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 42.32% in 2013 in the seat.

In the 2008 Assembly elections, Bijender Singh of INC won in this seat defeating Raj Singh of BJP by a margin of 17,560 votes which was 18.53% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 50.65% in 2008 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 11. Nangloi Jat Assembly segment of North West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Hans Raj Hans won the North West Delhi Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the North West Delhi Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 15 contestants. In 2013, 13 candidates battled for the seat and in 2008 there were a total of 11 candidates.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Nangloi Jat are: Mandeep Singh (INC), Raghuvinder Shokeen (AAP), Sandeep (BSP), Suman Lata (BJP), Ajeet Kumar (BPC), Tarun Kumar Kothari (VSP), Digamber (SWP), Saroj Bala (PPID), Sanjeev Joshi (DJP), Chander Shekhar (IND), Rakesh Sharma (IND).

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Delhi state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 56.7%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 63.75%, while it was 61.64% in 2013. In 2008, 55.18% of the electorate turned out to vote. The turnout change in 2020 over 2015 is -7.05%.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls on Saturday, February 8, 2020 of the Delhi Assembly elections. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 248 polling stations in 11. Nangloi Jat constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 212. In 2013 there were 206 polling stations and in 2008, there were 153.

Extent:

11. Nangloi Jat constituency comprises of the following areas of West district of Delhi: Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 39 (Part) Ward No. 39 (Urban) Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 43 (Part) Ward No. 43 (Urban) Nangloi Jat (Census Town) (Part) EB No. 40-186 Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 44 (Part) Nangloi Jat (Census Town) (Part) EB No. 33-34 Quammruddin Nagar (Census Town) (Part) EB No. 4–13 . 4 municipal wards (Nangloi Jat, Peera Garhi, Nihal Vihar, Lakshmi Park) of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation fall under this constituency. It shares an inter-state border with no other state.

The total area covered by Nangloi Jat is 7.68 square kilometres. This constituency encompasses the following Indian postal PIN codes: 110018, 110041, 110087

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Nangloi Jat is: 28°41'40.2"N 77°04'08.8"E.

