LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Republic Day 2019
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Nao Sena Medal for Navy Commander Abhilash Tomy

Commander Abhilash Tomy had participated in the Golden Globe navigation race last year, but was severely injured after his sailing vessel was battered by violent winds and waves in the high seas.

News18.com

Updated:January 26, 2019, 11:43 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Nao Sena Medal for Navy Commander Abhilash Tomy
Indian Navy Commander Abhilash Tomy during an exclusive interview to CNN-News18.
New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday conferred the Nao Sena Medal to Commander Abhilash Tomy, who had participated in the Golden Globe navigation race last year, but was severely injured after his sailing vessel was battered by violent winds and waves in the high seas.

Tomy was stranded 3,200 km off the coast of Western Australia after his sailing vessel, INSV Thuriya, had its mast broken during a severe storm in the Indian Ocean.

The injury had left him incapacitated on his bunk inside his boat, but he was rescued by a French fisheries patrol vessel.

The Indian Navy had made all-out efforts to rescue the sailor and bring him back.

Tomy also earned praise for the grit and temperament he had displayed during trying conditions.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram