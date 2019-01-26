English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Nao Sena Medal for Navy Commander Abhilash Tomy
Commander Abhilash Tomy had participated in the Golden Globe navigation race last year, but was severely injured after his sailing vessel was battered by violent winds and waves in the high seas.
Indian Navy Commander Abhilash Tomy during an exclusive interview to CNN-News18.
New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday conferred the Nao Sena Medal to Commander Abhilash Tomy, who had participated in the Golden Globe navigation race last year, but was severely injured after his sailing vessel was battered by violent winds and waves in the high seas.
Tomy was stranded 3,200 km off the coast of Western Australia after his sailing vessel, INSV Thuriya, had its mast broken during a severe storm in the Indian Ocean.
The injury had left him incapacitated on his bunk inside his boat, but he was rescued by a French fisheries patrol vessel.
The Indian Navy had made all-out efforts to rescue the sailor and bring him back.
Tomy also earned praise for the grit and temperament he had displayed during trying conditions.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Tomy was stranded 3,200 km off the coast of Western Australia after his sailing vessel, INSV Thuriya, had its mast broken during a severe storm in the Indian Ocean.
The injury had left him incapacitated on his bunk inside his boat, but he was rescued by a French fisheries patrol vessel.
The Indian Navy had made all-out efforts to rescue the sailor and bring him back.
Tomy also earned praise for the grit and temperament he had displayed during trying conditions.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Republic Day 2019: Few Facts Every Indian Must Know
-
Saturday 26 January , 2019
Republic Day 2019: The Unheard Full Version Of Jana Gana Mana
-
Wednesday 15 August , 2018
Meet These Dedicated Flag Makers of India
-
Friday 25 January , 2019
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
-
Saturday 26 January , 2019
Mega Discount Sales On Amazon And Flipkart To Discontinue As FDI Rules Arrive
Republic Day 2019: Few Facts Every Indian Must Know
Saturday 26 January , 2019 Republic Day 2019: The Unheard Full Version Of Jana Gana Mana
Wednesday 15 August , 2018 Meet These Dedicated Flag Makers of India
Friday 25 January , 2019 Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
Saturday 26 January , 2019 Mega Discount Sales On Amazon And Flipkart To Discontinue As FDI Rules Arrive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Thackeray Movie Review: The Film Stands on Nawazuddin's Shoulders, But What Hampers It is the Bias
- Republic Day Playlist: These Immensely Patriotic Songs Never Got Their Due
- Music is Dope: Dopamine Plays a Role in The Enjoyment of Tunes
- Kangana Ranaut, Sara Ali Khan, Shilpa Shetty Flaunt Tricolor Trends on Republic Day
- The Doomsday Clock Says It's Almost the End of the World as We Know It
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results