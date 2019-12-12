Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » India
1-min read

Naphtha-laden Ship Stranded off Goa Coast Re-floated, Towed to Port Trust

The unmanned ship, which was anchored at the Mormugao Port Trust, drifted on October 24 and ran aground after hitting rocks about 2.5 nautical miles off the Goa coast.

News18.com

Updated:December 12, 2019, 10:38 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Naphtha-laden Ship Stranded off Goa Coast Re-floated, Towed to Port Trust
The Pramod Sawant-led Goa government earlier drew flak for failure to salvage the ship, as it posed a threat to the environment and marine life.

Panaji: The naphtha-laden ship than ran aground off the Raj Bhavan coast in Goa has been towed to the Mormugao Port Trust (MPT) after being re-floated, officials said on Thursday. A Netherland-based company was earlier given the contract to salvage the stranded vessel 'Nu-Shi Nalini' and empty it.

The unmanned ship, which was anchored at the MPT, drifted on October 24 and ran aground after hitting rocks about 2.5 nautical miles off the Goa coast. It was successfully refloated on Wednesday night, state Ports Minister Michael Lobo said.

The vessel was then towed to the MPT in the wee hours of Thursday, a port trust official said.

The Pramod Sawant-led Goa government earlier drew flak for failure to salvage the ship, as it posed a threat to the environment and marine life along the state's coast. The Director-General of Shipping had formed a five-member committee to oversee off-loading of naphtha from the vessel and its salvage operation.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram