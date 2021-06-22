Narada Case: SC Judge Recuses from Hearing Mamata Banerjee's Petition

Supreme Court judge Justice Aniruddha Bose on Tuesday recused himself from hearing petitions of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and state law minister Moloy Ghatak challenging the Calcutta high court order to deny them from filing an affidavit in connection with the 2016 Narada sting case.

The CM and law minister wanted to file affidavits to present their version on the CBI’s request to shift the Narada case out of Bengal on grounds of pressure from the state government.

Earlier, Justice Indira Banerjee had opted out of a separate case related to violence in parts of Bengal after the May 2 state election verdict that gave Banerjee a massive victory.

