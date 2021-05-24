Narada Scam: CBI Challenges Top TMC Leaders' House Arrest in SC, Wants Today's Hearing in HC Cancelled

The CBI on Monday challenged the Calcutta High Court order in Supreme Court allowing the house arrest of four leaders from Trinamool Congress leader and former party leader from Bengal in the Narada bribery case.

The CBI wants today’s High Court hearing on the bail plea of the politicians to be cancelled, a report in NDTV said.

The report said that Supreme Court is likely to hear the case around 10.30 am. The SC hearing puts a question mark over the High Court hearing that has been scheduled for 11 am.

The arrested leaders include Bengal ministers include Firhad Hakim and Subrata Mukherjee, MLA Madan Mitra, and Sovan Chatterjee, who quit the Trinamool to join the BJP before leaving that party too in March.

Hakim is a key minister in the fight against COVID-19 in Kolkata, was also allowed to work from home.

The Calcutta High Court on Friday ordered the house arrest of the four leaders and denied interim bail. The court also rejected a CBI request to stay its order - which allowed the four to leave jail.

CBI had argued they were influential leaders and could threaten witnesses. It is also demanding that all proceedings to be transferred out of the state.

Last week, the CBI and the central security forces went to the homes of the four leaders, took them to the agency’s main Kolkata office and arrested them.

The arrests led to a massive protest by the ruling party and CM Mamata Banerjee dared the investigators to arrest her too.

Trinamool Congress has questioned the timing of the arrests, which comes after Mamata Banerjee’s landslide victory in elections the result of which was declared earlier this month. The party has also questioned the decision to not prosecute Suvendu Adhikari, former Trinamool member who is now a BJP MLA - and Mukul Roy - another ex-party leader now with the BJP.

