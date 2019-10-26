Take the pledge to vote

Naraka Chaturdashi: Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi for Choti Diwali

Naraka Chaturdashi is celebrated on the Chaturdashi or the 14th day of Krishna Paksha in the Hindu month of Ashwin. It is the second day of Deepavali/Diwali.

October 26, 2019
The five-day long festival of Diwali begins on Dhanteras and concludes on Bhai Dooj. On the day following Dhanteras, people celebrate Choti Diwali, which is also called Naraka Chaturdashi, Kali Chaudas, or Bhoot Chaturdashi.

Naraka Chaturdashi is celebrated on the Chaturdashi or the 14th day of Krishna Paksha in the Hindu month of Ashwin. It is the second day of Deepavali/Diwali.

It is believed that Narakasura was killed on this day by Krishna, Satyabhama and Goddess Kali.

Naraka Chaturdashi or Choti Diwali 2019: Tithi and shubh muhurat

The Naraka Chaturdashi is celebrated on the 14th day or chaturdashi of the Krishna Paksh of the Ashwin month. It is celebrated a day before Diwali, and is also known as Choti Diwali. This year, Naraka Chaturdashi will fall on Saturday (October 26).

The Chaturdashi Tithi will begin at 7:16am on October 26, and will end at 3:53am on October 27. The Abhyang Snan Muhurat on Narak Chaturdashi is between 5:34am to 6:09am on Sunday, October 27.

Naraka Chaturdashi: Puja Vidhi

Taking bath in river Yamuna or other holy rivers is considered auspicious on this day. It is said that people who take bath in these rivers do not go to hell after death. On this day, offer prasad of Sesame seed, ladoos and rice with ghee and sugar. One should also sing devotional songs dedicated to Goddess Kali. One should wash their head and hair while bathing and apply kajal to ward off negative energies and evil spirits.

