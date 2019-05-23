Take the pledge to vote

Narasaraopet Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes On

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Narasaraopet (నరసరావుపేట) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).

Updated:May 23, 2019, 11:15 AM IST
Narasaraopet Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes On
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Narasaraopet (నరసరావుపేట) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
14. Narasaraopet is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh in South India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 18.39% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 6.95%. The estimated literacy level of Narasaraopet is 59.81%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 1 on Thursday, April 11, 2019.

YSRCP
Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu

YSRCP

Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu

LEADING

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Sambavisa Rao Rayapati of TDP won in this seat by defeating the YSRCP candidate by a margin of 35,280 votes which was 3.21% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TDP had a vote share of 49.21% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 11 contestants in 2014.

In 2009, Modugula Venugopala Reddy of TDP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,607 votes which was 0.15% of the total votes polled. TDP had a vote share of 42.82% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 14 contestants in 2009.

YSRCP
93872
53.64%
Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu
TDP
70576
40.32%
Rayapati Sambasiva Rao
JSP
4363
2.49%
Nayub Kamal Shaik
BJP
1772
1.01%
Kanna Lakshmi Narayana
NOTA
1703
0.97%
Nota
INC
1274
0.73%
Pakkala Suribabu
PPOI
416
0.24%
Allu Venkatareddy
IND
382
0.22%
Durgampudi Ramireddy
IND
214
0.12%
Reddyboina Prasannakumar
IND
145
0.08%
Parimi Narasimha Rao
NNKP
134
0.08%
Kanakam Srinivasarao
IND
78
0.04%
Gaddala Venu
IUML
48
0.03%
Surabhi Devasahayam
IND
41
0.02%
Kante Sayanna

The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 84.68% and in 2009, the constituency registered 79.54% turnout during polling.

As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Narasaraopet was: Sambavisa Rao Rayapati (TDP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.

According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,48,474 men, 7,66,262 women and 125 voters of the third gender.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Narasaraopet Lok Sabha results.

The geographic coordinates of Narasaraopet is: 16.236 80.0541

Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: नारासराओपेट, आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi); নারাসারাওপেত, অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali); नारासराओपेट, आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi); નર્સાસરાઓપેટ, આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); நரசராவ்பேட், ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil); నరసరావుపేట, ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ನರಸರಾವ್​ಪೇಟ್, ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); നരസറാവുപേട്ട്, ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin.
