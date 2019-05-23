Narasaraopet Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes On

live Status party name candidate name YSRCP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu YSRCP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu LEADING

Narasaraopet Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME YSRCP 93872 53.64% Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu Leading TDP 70576 40.32% Rayapati Sambasiva Rao JSP 4363 2.49% Nayub Kamal Shaik BJP 1772 1.01% Kanna Lakshmi Narayana NOTA 1703 0.97% Nota INC 1274 0.73% Pakkala Suribabu PPOI 416 0.24% Allu Venkatareddy IND 382 0.22% Durgampudi Ramireddy IND 214 0.12% Reddyboina Prasannakumar IND 145 0.08% Parimi Narasimha Rao NNKP 134 0.08% Kanakam Srinivasarao IND 78 0.04% Gaddala Venu IUML 48 0.03% Surabhi Devasahayam IND 41 0.02% Kante Sayanna

14. Narasaraopet is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh in South India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 18.39% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 6.95%. The estimated literacy level of Narasaraopet is 59.81%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 1 on Thursday, April 11, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Sambavisa Rao Rayapati of TDP won in this seat by defeating the YSRCP candidate by a margin of 35,280 votes which was 3.21% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TDP had a vote share of 49.21% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 11 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Modugula Venugopala Reddy of TDP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,607 votes which was 0.15% of the total votes polled. TDP had a vote share of 42.82% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 14 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 84.68% and in 2009, the constituency registered 79.54% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Narasaraopet was: Sambavisa Rao Rayapati (TDP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,48,474 men, 7,66,262 women and 125 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Narasaraopet is: 16.236 80.0541Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: नारासराओपेट, आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi); নারাসারাওপেত, অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali); नारासराओपेट, आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi); નર્સાસરાઓપેટ, આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); நரசராவ்பேட், ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil); నరసరావుపేట, ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ನರಸರಾವ್​ಪೇಟ್, ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); നരസറാവുപേട്ട്, ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)