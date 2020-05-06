Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » India
1-min read

Narasimha Jayanti 2020: Learn About Its Date, Ceremony & Significance

It is believed that Lord Narasimha was the 4th incarnation of Lord Vishnu. He had appeared on 'Vaishakha Shukla Chaturdashi' in the form of a half lion and half man.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 6, 2020, 1:34 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Narasimha Jayanti 2020: Learn About Its Date, Ceremony & Significance
Image for representation.

The Hindu festival 'Narsimha Jayanti' is being celebrated on May 6, Wednesday to commemorate the birth anniversary of Lord Narsimha.

It is believed that Lord Narasimha was the 4th incarnation of Lord Vishnu. He had appeared on 'Vaishakha Shukla Chaturdashi' in the form of a half lion and half man to annihilate a demon called Hiranyakashipu.

Narsimha Jayanti 2020: Timing

According to Drik Panchang, Vaishakha Shukla Chaturdashi started at 11.21 pm on May 5 and will end at 07.44 pm on May 6.

Narasimha Jayanti 2020: Worship Ceremony Details

As per the Hindu belief, on this auspicious day, devotees of Lord Vishnu wake up before sunrise and take a bath.

Thereafter, they go to offer prayers to the idols of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Narasimha. Post the prayer period, worshippers give coconut, sweets, fruits, Kesar, flowers, and kumkum to the idol of Lord Narasimha. They place the idol in the eastern portion of the house.

On Narasimha Jayanti, worshippers observe fast and break it the next day.

Narasimha Jayanti 2020: Mantras to Chant

Devotees chant the following mantra while performing puja and taking a holy dip in the Ganga river.

“Ugram Viram Maha Vishnum Jvalantam Sarvato Mukham Nirisimham Bhishanam Bhadram Mrutyur Mrutyum Namamyaham”.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    33,514

    +1,547*  

  • Total Confirmed

    49,391

    +2,680*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    14,183

    +1,022*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,694

    +111*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 06 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    2,207,221

    +42,618*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,663,911

    +79,737*

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,199,389

    +31,398*  

  • Total DEATHS

    257,301

    +5,721*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres