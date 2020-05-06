Narasimha Jayanti 2020: Learn About Its Date, Ceremony & Significance

The Hindu festival 'Narsimha Jayanti' is being celebrated on May 6, Wednesday to commemorate the birth anniversary of Lord Narsimha.

It is believed that Lord Narasimha was the 4th incarnation of Lord Vishnu. He had appeared on 'Vaishakha Shukla Chaturdashi' in the form of a half lion and half man to annihilate a demon called Hiranyakashipu.

Narsimha Jayanti 2020: Timing

According to Drik Panchang, Vaishakha Shukla Chaturdashi started at 11.21 pm on May 5 and will end at 07.44 pm on May 6.

Narasimha Jayanti 2020: Worship Ceremony Details

As per the Hindu belief, on this auspicious day, devotees of Lord Vishnu wake up before sunrise and take a bath.

Thereafter, they go to offer prayers to the idols of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Narasimha. Post the prayer period, worshippers give coconut, sweets, fruits, Kesar, flowers, and kumkum to the idol of Lord Narasimha. They place the idol in the eastern portion of the house.

On Narasimha Jayanti, worshippers observe fast and break it the next day.

Narasimha Jayanti 2020: Mantras to Chant

Devotees chant the following mantra while performing puja and taking a holy dip in the Ganga river.

“Ugram Viram Maha Vishnum Jvalantam Sarvato Mukham Nirisimham Bhishanam Bhadram Mrutyur Mrutyum Namamyaham”.

