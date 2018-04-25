'Narayan, Narayan': Congress Posts Modi's Old Photo With Asaram, Gets a Dislike From Farhan Akhtar



Self-styled godman Asaram being convicted of raping a minor on Wednesday caused a range of reactions on Twitter.The Congress party and many others took to Twitter and posted images and videos of a young Narendra Modi with Asaram.A series of images and videos were posted by the Congress on their official twitter handle of Modi talking about or with the man now convicted of rape. They were captioned with the proverb "A man is known by the company he keeps".This set the tone for similar tweets from a variety of people who linked Asaram with the BJP and Modi in derogatory terms. Meanwhile, in a major embarrassment to the International Cricket Council (ICC), the official Twitter handle of the organisation put out a post of Modi with Asaram. The tweet has since been deleted and the ICC has tendered an apology.Tables were also turned on the Congress when they were trolled by Twitter users who posted old images of Congress leader Digvijaya Singh with Asaram. After Asaram was arrested in the rape case in 2013, Singh had publically apologised and express regret for associating with him.Some Twitter users did not appreciate the political mudslinging around Asaram. Filmmaker and actor Farhan Akhtar took to Twitter to express disappointment about what was happening and condemned people for sharing old photographs of Asaram with politicians. So Asaram is a child rapist but associating with him before it became known that he was pervert is not a crime, he said.Self-styled godman Asaram on Wednesday was sentenced to life imprisonment by a Jodhpur court for raping a teenage girl in his ashram five years ago. Asaram broke down on hearing the verdict, which was read out by Special judge Madhusudan Sharma in the Jodhpur Central Jail, where the 77-year-old has been kept for over four years.​