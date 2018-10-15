English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narayan Prasad Takes Over as Director General Naval Projects
Narayan Prasad was commissioned into the Indian Navy as an Engineering Officer in July 1983 and holds a masters degree in Mechanical Engineering and an M.Phil in Defence and Strategic Studies.
Picture for representational purpose.
Visakhapatnam: Vice Admiral Narayan Prasad took over as Director General Naval Projects (DGNP) here on Monday.
An alumnus of the Sainik School Tilaiyaand National Defence Academy, he has held various important positions in the Indian Navy including operations, Staff, Dockyard and Strategic Projects, a Navy release said here.
He served onboard frontline warships Talwar, Ranjit, Rana and also as the Fleet Engineer Officer of Eastern Fleet. Prior to this appointment, he served as the Assistant Chief of Material (Nuclear Systems Maintenance) at Integrated Headquarters, Ministry of Defence (Navy) at New Delhi; Admiral Superintendent of Naval Dockyard Visakhapatnam and Chief Staff Officer (Technical), ENC.
He has been awarded Ati Vishisht Seva Medal and Nausena Medal for his distinguished services, the release added.
