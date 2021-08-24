Narayan Rane Arrest LIVE Updates: Police Arrest Minister Over 'Slap' Slur Against Uddhav

Two FIRs have been registered against Rane in Pune and Mahad, while complaints have been filed in Nasik, Thane and Pune. Besides reporting the matter at the police stations, the infuriated Shiv Sainiks have put up hoardings in Mumbai.

Earlier NCP leader and cabinet minister Nawab Malik said, “Action will be taken. No one is bigger than our laws.” Shiv Sena’s ally NCP has also planned a protest in Pune around 6:30 pm on Tuesday.

Workers from Uddhav Thackeray-led party, BJP and the police reportedly clashed in Mumbai as Shiv Sainiks marched towards Rane’s residence. Stones were pelted from both the sides, following which police used cane-charge to disperse the agitators, an official said.

The Shiv Sena workers sat on the Juhu Tara Road in Santacruz (West) near Rane’s residence, and activists from both the sides shouted slogans against each other, the official said. Following the incident, the road was blocked from two sides, disrupting traffic in the area.

Rane’s son Nitesh alleged that he has been stopped at toll naka and the police is not allowing him to go. He claimed that the officers threatened to beat him up.

The supporters also protested in Solapur, where they blackened Rane’s photo, garlanded it with chappals and hit his picture with footwear. Shiv Sainiks in Nashik vandalised the Bharatiya Janata Party’s office. Agitation was held in Baramati, Nagpur and Sangli too.

Congress leader Jitendra Awhad said, “Narayan Rane’s comments on CM are very cheap. A senior leader like him should have realised the CM is a constitutional post, which he too occupied once, and any such disparaging blabber is an insult to the entire state. Shameful!”

“It is shameful that the chief minister does not know the year of independence. He leaned back to enquire about the count of years of independence during his speech. Had I been there, I would have given (him) a tight slap,” Rane said during his Jan Aashirwad Yatra in adjoining Raigad district on Monday.

The BJP leader and former Shiv Sena chief minister claimed Thackeray forgot the year of independence during his August 15 address to the people of the state. Thackeray had to check the year of independence with his aides midway during the speech that day, Rane said.

Rane’s remarks drew sharp reactions from Shiv Sena, whose workers put several posters in Mumbai and other places, calling him a kombdi chor’ (chicken stealer), a reference to the poultry shop he ran in Chembur five decades ago, during his initial stint with the Bal Thackeray-led party. Shiv Sena’s Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg MP Vinayak Raut said Rane has lost his mental balance.

To impress BJP leadership, Rane has been attacking Shiv Sena and its leaders. He lost his mental balance after his induction into the Modi-led ministry. Modi should show him the door, Raut said. Rane flagged off his political life in Mumbai with the son-of-the-soil party led by Bal Thackeray in the late 1960s. He entered the Maharashtra Assembly in 1990 as a Sena MLA.

In February 1999 when he was sworn in as Maharashtra’s 13th chief minister. That stint was short as the then Shiv Sena-BJP combine lost the state Assembly elections held later that year. In 2005, Rane parted ways with the Shiv Sena following irreconcilable differences with the Thackerays.

After quitting the Sena, he joined the Congress and was made state revenue minister. He quit the Congress in 2017, saying he had joined it on assurance of being put in the state’s top position in six months. He founded the Maharashtra Swabhiman Paksha with his two sons Nilesh and Nitesh as his key generals but later merged it with the BJP.

Over the years, Rane’s rivals have linked him to several incidents of violence, claiming his involvement in the murder of a Sena worker and some other crimes in Konkan’s Sindhudurg district.

(With inputs from PTI)

