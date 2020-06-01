Narco-terror Module Busted in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam, 6 JeM Associates Held

Security forces and police have busted a narco-terror module in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir and arrested six associates of banned Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), an official said on Monday.

According to the police, the militant associates were in close connection with Pakistan-based handlers and involved in drug trade, supply of weapons and assisted financially to active militants of JeM, he said.

Acting on a credible input, a joint team of police, army and CRPF apprehended them from Chadoora area of the district, a police official said.

He said the arrested persons have been identified as Mudassir Fayaz, Shabir Ganaie, Sageer Ahmad Poswal, Issaq Bhat, Arshid Thoker and a minor whose identity has been withheld.

"Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition, including a Chinese pistol, a hand grenade," Rs 1,55,000 cash and one kilogram of narco heroine, were recovered from their possession," the official said.

He said the "recoveries have exposed the connection between drug dealers and terrorists."