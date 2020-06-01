INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Narco-terror Module Busted in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam, 6 JeM Associates Held

Image used for representation.

Image used for representation.

Acting on a credible input, a joint team of police, army and CRPF apprehended them from Chadoora area of the district, a police official said.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: June 1, 2020, 12:00 PM IST
Share this:

Security forces and police have busted a narco-terror module in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir and arrested six associates of banned Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), an official said on Monday.

According to the police, the militant associates were in close connection with Pakistan-based handlers and involved in drug trade, supply of weapons and assisted financially to active militants of JeM, he said.

Acting on a credible input, a joint team of police, army and CRPF apprehended them from Chadoora area of the district, a police official said.

He said the arrested persons have been identified as Mudassir Fayaz, Shabir Ganaie, Sageer Ahmad Poswal, Issaq Bhat, Arshid Thoker and a minor whose identity has been withheld.

"Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition, including a Chinese pistol, a hand grenade," Rs 1,55,000 cash and one kilogram of narco heroine, were recovered from their possession," the official said.

He said the "recoveries have exposed the connection between drug dealers and terrorists."


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading