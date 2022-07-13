Narco-Terror Strikes: Over 52,000 Kashmiris Dependent on Drugs, 95% Use Heroin, Finds Study | EXCLUSIVE

At least 2.8% of the total population of Kashmir has been substance users, with 52,404 dependent on drugs currently, finds a latest survey conducted by the state government.

The report states that of the drug dependents, approximately 95% are heroin users. The survey has found the average age of initiation of heroin in Kashmir to be 22.

The survey has been conducted by the Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (IMHNS), Government Medical College, Srinagar, in collaboration with the social welfare department and Directorate of Health.

Officials say this is the first survey on drug abuse conducted across all 10 districts of Kashmir.

CNN-News18 has accessed the findings of the report that is yet to be made public.

BREAKING DOWN THE NUMBERS

The report mentions that at least 2.8% of the total population of Kashmir has been substance users. Officials say this means that these many individuals have used drugs either in the past or present, but do not fall in the category of drug dependents.

The survey also says that substance use was seen majorly in the unemployed population, which is a little over 25.2% of the total population in the 10 districts of Kashmir.

Further, it says, the average age of initiation of heroin among Kashmiris is 22, while substance use is predominant in young men with a mean age of 28.

The study also states that the most commonly used psychoactive substance in every district of Kashmir is opioids.

It also mentions that on an average, a user spends around Rs 88,000 a month to procure heroin.

A senior government officer, who did not wish to be named, said, “The survey was an elaborate exercise. While the social welfare department provided IMHNS with financial assistance to conduct the survey under the Nasha Mukt Scheme, the Directorate of Health provided logistical help. The survey was conducted at addiction treatment facilities in most district hospitals in Kashmir province.”

2,000% SPIKE

CNN-News18 had reported earlier that Jammu and Kashmir union territory has witnessed a 2,000% spike in cases of drug abuse. A data exclusively published by CNN-News18 states that in 2016, the Oral Substitution Therapy Centre (OST) at the Government Medical College, Srinagar, recorded 489 patients, while the number crossed the 10,000-mark in 2021.

CNN-News18 had also reported how such a drastic rise in the past five years is seen by the security agencies as Pakistan-sponsored narco-terrorism. While the state administration foresees an approaching severe health crisis, locals, NGOs and activists call this rise “ruining of the UT’s youths”.

Reacting to the latest government survey, Arjumand Makhdoomi, activist and founder of NGO Chotay Taray, said the figures are frightening.

“2.8% of the total population is a lot of people. Also, if over 52,000 people are dependent on heroin, the situation seems to be alarming. This menace needs to be dealt with on priority. This is an increasing trend. At our NGO, I have seen families getting destroyed. Moreover, the rising drug menace will only give rise to other crimes in society. If we don’t act now, it will be too late,” he said.

