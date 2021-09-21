Narcotics Bureau To Probe Accused In Mundra Port Drug Seizure Case

The central government’s Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is set to interrogate the arrested accused involved in Mundra port drug seizure case exposed by Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in Mundra airport, Gujarat. According to top sources in NCB, a team would also interrogate along with other central and local investigating and intelligence agencies. NCB is the nodal agency in cases related to narcotic substances and also the apex coordinating agency.

“We will be interrogating the accused arrested in the case. A team of senior officials will be part of interrogation to be done from tomorrow onwards," a senior NCB official claimed.

Sources claimed that this is the first time when such an amount of drug in a single shipment has been seized by any Indian agencies till date.

NCB functions as an enforcement agency and is the apex coordinating agency work under Ministry of Home Affairs.

The DRI seized a shipment at the Mundra Port that had arrived from Afghanistan with at least Rs 20,000 crore narcotics.

Reports say that item was declared as talcum powder, the DRI took a sample of the product and had the powder analysed. It confirmed the presence of heroin, expected to be worth at least Rs 20,000 crore if not more on the international market. While the consignment arrived on a ship from Iran, sources informed that the illicit cargo had originated in Afghanistan.

