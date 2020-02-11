Narela Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Sharad Kumar Of AAP Leading

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Narela (Nerela) (नरेला ), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Delhi region and North district of Delhi (दिल्ली) and falls under the North Delhi Municipal Corporation. It shares inter-state border with Haryana, Uttar Pradesh. Narela is part of 5. North West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

Narela seat in North Delhi is the largest Assembly constituency in Delhi in terms of size. It covers an area of 140 square kilometres. Narela is 47 times bigger in area than the smallest, Matia Mahal.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 21.85%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 84.4%. Much of the electorate in this constituency are categoried as those from the Lower Income Group.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 2,53,709 eligible electors, of which 1,39,968 were male, 1,13,734 female and 7 voters of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Narela in 2020 is 812.57.

Among the first-time voters in 2020 in Narela, there are a total of 4265 voters in the 18-19 years age group.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,41,032 eligible electors, of which 1,34,027 were male, 1,06,767 female and 17 voters of the third gender.

In the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,11,953 eligible electors, of which 1,17,930 were male, 93,786 female and 14 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 elections, there were a total of 1,92,649 eligible electors, of which 1,07,957 were male, 84,494 female.

The number of service voters in Narela in 2015 was 221. In 2013, there were 223 and in 2008 there were 198.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections, Sharad Kumar of AAP won in this seat by defeating Neel Daman Khatri of BJP by a margin of 40,292 votes which was 25.13% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AAP had a vote share of 59.97% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2013, Neel Daman Khatri of BJP won in this seat defeating Virender of BSP by a margin of 23,545 votes which was 16.36% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 37.95% in 2013 in the seat.

In the 2008 Assembly elections, Jaswant Singh of INC won in this seat defeating Sharad Kumar of BSP by a margin of 835 votes which was 0.76% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 31.66% in 2008 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 1. Narela Assembly segment of North West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Hans Raj Hans won the North West Delhi Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the North West Delhi Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 8 contestants. In 2013, 14 candidates battled for the seat and in 2008 there were a total of 12 candidates.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Narela are: Neel Daman Khatri (BJP), Mahender Chaudhary (BSP), Sharad Kumar (AAP), Siddharth Kundu (INC), Chand Ram (RAJSP), Nar Singh (SHP), Ramesh Kumar (BSNP), Rajbala Saini (LSP), Suresh Kumar (PPID), Sulesh Kumar (AAPP), Aditi (IND).

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Delhi state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 64.98%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 66.52%, while it was 68.15% in 2013. In 2008, 56.84% of the electorate turned out to vote. The turnout change in 2020 over 2015 is -1.54%.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls on Saturday, February 8, 2020 of the Delhi Assembly elections. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 296 polling stations in 1. Narela constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 252. In 2013 there were 251 polling stations and in 2008, there were 181.

Extent:

1. Narela constituency comprises of the following areas of North district of Delhi: Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 101 Ward No. 101 (Urban), Bankner (Census Town), Ghoga (Census Town), Sanoth (Census Town), Lam Pur, Mamoor Pur, Singhola, Tikri Khurd, Kureni and Bhor Garh Villages. Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 102 Khera Khurd (Census Town), Ali Pur (Census Town), Singhu, Hamid Pur, Taj Pur Kalan, Akbar Pur Majra, Palla, Qullak Pur, Jhangola, Sungerpur Shahdara, Sunger Pur Delhi, Tigi Pur, Fateh Pur Jat, Bakhtawar Pur, Bankauli, Kham Pur, Shah Pur Garhi, Rajpur Kalan, Iradat Nagar alias Naya Bans, Holambi Khurd, Holambi Kalan, Zind Pur, Hiranki, Mohd. Pur Ramzan Pur, Tehri Daulat Pur, Bodh Pur Bija Pur and Khera Kalan Vilages. . 5 municipal wards (Narela, Bakhtawarpur, Alipur, Holambi Khurd, Bankner) of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation fall under this constituency. It shares an inter-state border with Haryana, Uttar Pradesh.

The total area covered by Narela is 139.99 square kilometres. This constituency encompasses the following Indian postal PIN codes: 110036, 110039, 110040, 110042, 110082, 110084

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Narela is: 28°44'16.1"N 77°14'52.1"E.

