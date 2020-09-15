Narendra Dabholkar Murder Case: Bail Pleas of Tawde, Bhave Rejected Again

A special court in Pune on Tuesday rejected the bail applications of Virendrasinh Tawde and Vikram Bhave, accused in the Dr Narendra Dabholkar murdercase. According to a CBI official, this is the third time the court has rejected the bail application of Tawde, who was arrested in 2016, while Bhave's bail was rejected on two earlier occasions.

Additional Sessions Judge S R Navandar rejected their bail pleas.

Hameed Dabholkar, son of the slain anti-superstition activist Narendra Dabholkar, said in August this year that it was "painful" that even after seven years, the probe into his father's murder has not reached a conclusion.

Dr Narendra Dabholkar, founder of the Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmulan Samiti (Maharashtra Eradication of Superstition Committee), was shot dead by two motorcycle-borne assailants in Pune on August 20, 2013.

Dr Hameed Dabholkar, his son, said the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) should complete the probe and arrest the "main perpetrators". "On Thursday, it will be seven years to the incident. It is painful that after seven years, a reputed investigation agency such as the CBI has not been able to complete the probe," he told reporters.

The agency has filed charge sheets against Virendra Tawde, Sharad Kalaskar, Sachin Andure, Sanjeev Punalekar and Vikram Bhave, but not against remaining arrested accused — Amol Kale, Amit Degvekar and Rajesh Bangera, he said.