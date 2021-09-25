Narendra Giri Death Case: Five-member CBI Team Arrives at Baghambhari Math in Prayagraj

A day after Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took over the investigation into mahant Narendra Giri’s death case, a five-member team formed by the central agency arrived at Baghambhari Math in Prayagraj on Saturday. Giri, who was the chief of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, allegedly died by suicide at the mutt on September 20. He was the president of the largest organisation of sadhus in India.

The CBI team has already met members of the special investigation team (SIT) formed by the Uttar Pradesh government to probe the case. It has also questioned doctors who conducted the post-mortem on Giri’s body, and has recorded statements of Giri’s disciples who found the seer hanging from the ceiling inside his room.

On September 22, the UP government announced that CBI will take over the Narendra Giri death case. The state government had formed an 18-member SIT on September 21, which detained the seer’s disciple, Anand Giri, in Haridwar. Police said Anand Giri was booked for abetting the seer’s suicide.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath had said all aspects related to Giri’s death were being investigated and those found guilty would not be spared.

According to police, a suicide note was also recovered from the seer’s room that stated that he was mentally disturbed and upset with one of his disciples.

There has been a lot of speculation over Giri’s death across religious bodies, who have questioned the nature of his death. Many conspiracy theories are also floating about.

The seer’s death has also attracted massive political attention with the state government making an effort to go all out with the investigation. Even former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav of the Samajwadi Party has demanded a fair probe. He even visited the Bagambhari Math to pay his respects.

