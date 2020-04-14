Narendra Modi Address LIVE Updates: Easing of Coronavirus Lockdown Expected as 'Jaan Bhi, Jahan Bhi' Becomes PM's Focus

Narendra Modi Address LIVE Updates: As the 21-day coronavirus lockdown comes to an end today (April 14), Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the nation at 10am. The day coincides with the 130 birth anniversary of renaissance leader BR Ambedkar, with many leaders expecting the prime minister to speak on the occasion, besides the Centre's plan to battle the deadly Covid-19. There have been indications that the shutdown could be extended till April-end with certain relaxations to boost economic activities.
"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 10am on 14th April 2020," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted. With most states favouring the lockdown to be extended at least by two weeks beyond April 14, the government is broadly focusing on a two-pronged action plan — containing the spread of Covid-19 in the country and staggered resumption of economic activities.
Apr 14, 2020 8:46 am (IST)
DPIIT's Recommendations | The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has recommended that certain identified industries and services should be allowed to resume limited activity with "reasonable safeguards".
Apr 14, 2020 8:34 am (IST)
Meanwhile, Ministers Resume Work | Meanwhile, several union ministers resumed work from their respective offices from Monday as part of government's plan to revive economic activities. The government in an order last week had also asked all officers of the joint secretary level and above to be present in the ministries along with one-third of the essential staff from Monday.
Coloured Zones Speculation | There is speculation that the areas under orange and green zones may get some exemptions. Moreover, the government is considering giving more reprieve to the agricultural sector, in face of an extension of the current shutdown.
Apr 14, 2020 8:18 am (IST)
Coloured Zones in Country ? Earlier, there were indications that the Prime Minister's Office is contemplating a graded lifting of lockdown measures, and marking the country into red, orange and green zones, depending on the severity of the coronavirus spread.
Apr 14, 2020 8:12 am (IST)
More on Aarogya Setu App | The Aarogya Setu app came into existence as being designed as a Covid-19 contact tracing app that uses the Bluetooth and location tracking technology in phones to note when they are near another user who also has the Aarogya Setu app installed on their phones.This data is then matched and kept, and in case someone you have come in close proximity to is confirmed as infected by the Coronavirus, the health authorities will alert you to get yourself checked. (Image: News18)
Apr 14, 2020 8:06 am (IST)
Apr 14, 2020 8:01 am (IST)
Aarogya Setu App | Prime Minister Narendra Modi referred to the Aarogya Setu app and said there is a possibility that the app could subsequently be used as an e-pass to facilitate travel from one place to another.
Opposition Demands Contributions to CM Cares, As Well | Senior Congress spokesperson Anand Sharma said the government must also allow CSR and industry contributions to the CM Relief Funds in various states on the same lines as that granted to PM Cares Fund, as not doing so would amount to being unfair and discriminatory towards states.
Apr 14, 2020 7:50 am (IST)
Opposition Demand Smart Solution | Congress leader Rahul Gandhi demanded a "smart measures" to handle the coronavirus outbreak in India. He said the "one-sized lockdown" did not fit everyone and caused a lot of difficulties to labourers, those handling businesses.
The one-size-fit-all lockdown has brought untold misery & suffering to millions of farmers, migrant labourers, daily wagers & business owners.
It needs a “smart” upgrade, using mass testing to isolate virus hotspots & allowing businesses in other areas to gradually reopen.
Experts Warn of Lockdown Effect on Economy | Stating that the pandemic came at the most inopportune time for India whose economy was showing signs of recovery after bold fiscal/monetary measures, Centrum Institutional Research said the country again stares at the possibility of low single-digit growth for FY2021 (April 2020 to March 2021). "Nationwide complete lockdown is likely to shave off at least Rs 7-8 trillion," it said.
Apr 14, 2020 7:32 am (IST)
Lockdown May Have Cost Indian Economy Rs 7-8 Lakh Crore | The world's biggest lockdown that shut a majority of the factories and businesses, suspended flights, stopped trains and restricted movement of vehicles and people, may have cost the Indian economy Rs 7-8 lakh crore during the 21-day period, analysts and industry bodies said.
Apr 14, 2020 7:29 am (IST)
Goods Train Services, Cargo Plane Movement May Begin | The source added that more goods train and cargo plane movement will begin during the second phase. It is also possible that express trains are started instead of local passenger trains, the source further said.
Apr 14, 2020 7:25 am (IST)
Economic Activities May Resume | Sources told News18 that economic activities will start in the companies or factories will be setup in township-kind-of zones, where workers will be staying in same premises like ordinance factories and BHEL.
Apr 14, 2020 7:23 am (IST)
Some States Extend Lockdown | As the number of coronavirus cases and casualties in India continue to rise, at least seven states -- Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, West Bengal, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Telangana -- have already announced extension of the lockdown till April 30.
Apr 14, 2020 7:18 am (IST)
Two Pronged Solution | "While announcing the lockdown, I had said 'jaan hai to jahan hai' (health is wealth)... Most people in the country understood it and discharged their responsibilities by remaining indoors. And now it is imperative to focus on both aspects, 'Jaan bhi, jahan bhi' ((lives as well as livelihoods), for India's bright future, and prosperous and healthy India," Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said.
Apr 14, 2020 7:16 am (IST)
Relaxations + Social Distancing | An indication that while the lockdown maybe extended to ensure social distancing, some relaxations would be made to push economic activities also came from the prime minister, who during a meeting with chief ministers on Saturday via video conferencing, said it was important to save lives as well as livelihoods. (Image: Narendramodi.in)
Apr 14, 2020 7:10 am (IST)
'Jaan Bhi, Jahaan Bhi' on Focus Today | With most states favouring the lockdown to be extended at least by two weeks beyond April 14, the government is broadly focusing on a two-pronged action plan -- containing the spread of Covid-19 in the country and staggered resumption of economic activities.
Apr 14, 2020 7:08 am (IST)
PM Modi to Address Nation Today on Coronavirus | Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 10am on Tuesday, the last day of the nationwide coronavirus lockdown, amid indications that the shutdown could be extended till April-end with certain relaxations to boost economic activities.
