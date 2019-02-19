'Narendra Modi and Amit Shah Are Not the Only Patriots': Mamata Banerjee on Pulwama Terror Attack

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee once again targeted the central government on Monday and said that she has been compelled to break her solidarity driven silence and question the timing of the Pulwama attack.She also targeted the BJP leadership to say that Narendra Modi and Amit Shah are not the only patriots in the country. "The way Modi ji and Amit Shah are giving statements every day, it seems they are the only patriots in this country and we are not." She also raised questions such as, “What actions has been taken in the past five years to stop Pakistan? How did you allow Pakistan to do it? From where did Pakistan get such encouragement? Why did this happen when election are round the corner, and just after the Parliament session has ended?”She further questioned why 2,500 CRPF jawans were being taken in a 78-car convoy despite having specific intelligence inputs. “If the government had intelligence input, why was no action was taken? How could the government allow so many soldiers to die? The CRPF had requested airlift then why was it not provided?”She also alleged that her phone is being tapped. “I have intelligence reports that my phone is always tapped. I have evidence and I will share it when the time is right. My phone is also being recorded,” Banerjee said while speaking at a media address.The West Bengal CM accused Modi and Shah of making political statements at a time when the country is in mourning. “For four days, we said nothing…. But seeing what they have been doing over the past two days, I had to end my silence. Modi babu and Shah ji… if you cannot carry out your responsibilities and duties, nor accept the responsibility and resign… at least do not encourage injustice in the name of justice, to those who have done nothing to deserve it,” she said.She also raised questions on national security advisor Ajit Doval, saying, ‘What was Ajit Doval doing? He had only started the strategy of fight for fight, kill for kill, and no peace talks.”This is not the first time she has blamed Doval. During her recent tussle with the CBI in the state, she had accused Doval of directing the investigative agency to harass political opponents, as per orders of the prime minister.Banerjee said she has noticed that the RSS workers have been coming out on the streets at night and flashing Indian flags since the last two days. She urged citizens of Bengal to not fall into the “provocative trap” of spreading communal disharmony.She said “fake messages are being forwarded by RSS” and she received one from a Bengal leader. “The message talked about how one must act against Pakistan. This we all agree with. But at the same time there are many fake messages that are leading to lynching. So stern action must be taken,” Banerjee said.