Narendra Modi and Council of Ministers to Take Oath at Rashtrapati Bhavan on May 30

The ceremony will be held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

News18.com

Updated:May 26, 2019, 6:02 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses after meeting with President Ramnath Kovind at Rastrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. (PTI)
New Delhi: Narendra Modi will be sworn in as the Prime Minister on May 30, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said Sunday.

"The President will administer the oath of Office and secrecy to the Prime Minister and other members of Union Council of Ministers on 30.05.2019 at 07.00 p.m.,"a communique from the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

On Sunday, Modi also received a telephone call from his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan congratulating him on the BJP's historic victory in the Lok Sabha elections and his re-election to the highest office in India.

The neighbouring country's Foreign Minister Mohammad Faisal took to Twitter to share Khan's cordial greetings and also expressed his desire for both countries to "work together".

Modi also received telephone calls from former president of the Maldives Mohamed Nasheed and former prime minister of Nepal Madhav Nepal.

Modi was elected as the leader of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Saturday. Afterwards, he addressed the newly elected MPs in the Central Hall of the Parliament, setting the agenda for the next term of his government.

In his address, Modi reached out to minorities, who he said have been cheated by the opposition and called for the lawmakers to earn their trust and put an end to the deception immediately. "We have worked for sabka saath, sabka vikas, now we have to strive for sabka vishwas," the PM said.
