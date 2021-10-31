CHANGE LANGUAGE
  • Narendra Modi at G20 Summit LIVE Updates: PM Modi Arrives at Venue for Session On Climate Change

Narendra Modi at G20 Summit LIVE Updates: PM Modi Arrives at Venue for Session On Climate Change

Narendra Modi at G20 Summit LIVE Updates: PM Modi discussed the global economy and health along with a host of world leaders at the G-20 Summit.

News18.com | October 31, 2021, 16:03 IST

Narendra Modi at G20 Summit LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived at the G20 Summit venue for the session on climate change. The G20 leaders earlier visited the famous Trevi Fountain here along with other world leaders on the sidelines of the G20 summit. The fountain is one of the most visited monuments of Italy and is loved by tourists. Read More

Key Events

Oct 31, 2021 16:01 IST

PM Arrives at G20 Summit Venue for Session On Climate Change

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived at the G20 Summit venue for the session on climate change, ANI reports.

Oct 31, 2021 15:44 IST

RECAP | PM Modi's Plane Flew Over Pak Airspace En Route to Italy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s special VVIP flight, en route to Italy for the G20 Summit, flew over the Pakistani airspace on Friday and the aircraft will use it again on its return journey after getting formal permission from Islamabad, according to a media report here on Sunday. Modi’s plane Boeing 777, 300ER, K7066 entered the Pakistani airspace from Bahawalpur, passed through Turbat and Panjgur and via Iran and Turkey reached Italy, The Express Tribune reported. According to the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) sources, Indian authorities had requested Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs for permission to use the airspace for Modi’s special flight, PTI reported.

Oct 31, 2021 15:34 IST

What Does it Mean to 'Toss a Coin' Into Trevi Fountain?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday visited the famous Trevi Fountain here along with other world leaders on the sidelines of the G20 summit. The fountain is one of the most visited monuments of Italy and is loved by tourists. The historical fountain has drawn many filmmakers to it who have popularised the Baroque art-styled monument as the epitome of a place of romance. The delegation also threw a coin from over their shoulder in the fountain, according to a video released by the G20 Italy. It is believed that if you throw a coin over your shoulder into the water of the fountain, you will be sure to return to Rome.

Oct 31, 2021 15:21 IST

G20 Leaders Toss a Coin Into Trevi Fountain

Oct 31, 2021 14:55 IST

PM Modi and Other G20 Leaders Visit Iconic Trevi Fountain in Rome

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday visited the famous Trevi Fountain here along with other world leaders on the sidelines of the G20 summit. Standing 26.3 metres high and 49.15 metres wide, it is the largest Baroque fountain in the city and one of the most famous fountains in the world. The delegation also threw a coin from over their shoulder in the fountain, according to a video released by the G20 Italy. It is believed that if you throw a coin over your shoulder into the water of the fountain, you will be sure to return to Rome.

Oct 31, 2021 14:47 IST

PM Modi to Meet Spanish Prime Minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday visited the famous Trevi Fountain in Rome. It is one of the most visited monuments of France and is loved by tourists. PM Modi will attend a bilateral meeting with the Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez.

Oct 31, 2021 14:43 IST

PM Modi Visit Trevi Fountain in Rome

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other world leaders visit Trevi Fountain in Rome, Italy.

Oct 31, 2021 13:47 IST

PM Modi Says India Becoming Fully Capable to Meet Any Challenge

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that India is becoming fully capable of meeting any internal or external challenge and called for unity among its citizens, saying that only a united country can move forward and attain its goals. In a message to the country on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s 146th birth anniversary, PM Modi cited Patel’s quote we can raise the country to a new greatness, while a lack of unity will expose us to fresh calamities’ to assert that a collective effort is more relevant in this azadi ka amrit kaal, a reference to his government’s multi-dimensional drive to mark the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence, than it was in building free India.

Oct 31, 2021 12:09 IST

PM Modi to Arrive in UK for COP26 Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Glasgow on Sunday for the COP26 climate summit and bilateral talks with his British counterpart Boris Johnson on the sidelines of the UN meet. Modi, who has had a series of engagements at the G20 Summit in Rome, will fly to Scotland from Italy for the second leg of his European tour, which began on Friday.

Oct 31, 2021 11:23 IST

India Fully Capable of Meeting Any Internal or External Challenge: PM Modi

India is becoming fully capable of meeting any internal or external challenge, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday, and asserted that the country will be able to achieve its goals only if people stay united. Addressing the nation on the birth anniversary of first deputy prime minister and home minister of India, Sardar Vallabhai Patel, he said that on every front, be it land, water, air, space, India’s capabilities and resolve are now unprecedented.

Oct 31, 2021 10:46 IST

Infrastructure Development Reducing Geographical and Historical Distances: PM

“Ideals that cherish national unity have been given new heights. Be it J&K, Northeast or any village in the Himalayas, today all are on the path of progress. The development of modern infrastructure in the country is reducing the gap between geographical and historic distances,” PM Modi said.

Oct 31, 2021 10:20 IST

India Capable of Dealing with All Kinds of Challenges: PM

Today, due to his (Sardar Patel’s) inspiration, India is becoming capable of dealing with all kinds of challenges, external and internal. In the last 7 years, the country got rid of decades-old unwanted laws: PM Narendra Modi

Oct 31, 2021 10:16 IST

India is a Nation Full of Ideals, Culture: PM Modi

“India isn’t just a geographical unit. It’s a nation that’s full of the standards of ideals, resolutions, civilisation, culture. The land where we 135 crore Indians live, is an integral part of our soul, our dreams, our aspirations,” PM Modi said.

Oct 31, 2021 10:12 IST

Sardar Patel Wanted India to be Strong, Inclusive: PM Modi

“Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel always wanted India to be strong, inclusive, sensitive and alert, humble and developed. He always put the interest of the country first. Today, due to his inspiration, India is becoming fully capable of dealing with all kinds of challenges, external and internal,” PM Modi said in a public address on the birth anniversary of the freedom fighter.

Oct 31, 2021 10:05 IST

PM Modi Pays Tribute to Sardar Patel on His Birth Anniversary

PM Modi pays tribute to veteran freedom fighter Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary.

Oct 31, 2021 09:57 IST

Sarder Patel Lives Not Only in Hisotry, But Hearts of All Indians: PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi said Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel lives not only in history but also the hearts of all Indians.

Oct 31, 2021 09:39 IST

India Ready to Produce Over 5 Billion Doses Next Year: PM Modi at G20

India is ready to produce over 5 billion Covid vaccine doses next year to help the world in the fight against the pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at a G-20 Summit session here on Saturday and asserted that it was necessary that the WHO approves Indian vaccines at the earliest. The prime minister in his intervention at the session on “global economy and global health” also flagged the issue of facilitating international travel and talked about the mechanism of mutual recognition of vaccine certification as a means of achieving this, according to the text of his intervention shared by his office.

Oct 31, 2021 08:58 IST

PM Modi Interacts with World Leaders Including Merkel, UN Secretary General

Prime Minister Modi interacted with other leaders, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel, South Korean President Moon Jae-in, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on the sidelines of the G20 Summit. Earlier, all the world leaders participating in the G20 Summit, including Modi, gathered for a “family photo”.

Oct 31, 2021 08:09 IST

PM Modi Meets US President Joe Biden, Other World Leaders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday interacted with world leaders, including US President Joe Biden, on the sidelines of the G20 Summit, exchanging pleasantries and showcasing a spirit of camaraderie. In a series of photos tweeted by the PMO India, Prime Minister Modi is seen meeting Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Oct 31, 2021 07:47 IST

PM Modi to Talk Climate at G20 Meet Today, to Attend COP26 in Glasgow

PM Narendra Modi is all set to attend the second session of the G20 Rome Summit on climate change and the environment on Sunday. He will be travelling to Glasgow in the United Kingdom to attend the 26th Conference of Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, which is also beginning on October 31.

The historical fountain has drawn many filmmakers to it who have popularised the Baroque art-styled monument as the epitome of a place of romance.

The delegation also threw a coin from over their shoulder in the fountain, according to a video released by the G20 Italy. It is believed that if you throw a coin over your shoulder into the water of the fountain, you will be sure to return to Rome.

Modi is set to attend the second session of the G-20 Rome Summit, which will be held on the subject of climate change and the environment on Sunday. PM Modi, who is currently in Italy will conclude his two-day trip to the country and will next be travelling to Glasgow in the United Kingdom to attend the 26th Conference of Parties (COP26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, which is also beginning on October 31, according to the official schedule.

On Sunday, PM Modi visited the Trevi Fountain in Rome and is set to conduct a bilateral meeting with the Spanish Prime Minister. He will attend a session on sustainable development and a side event hosted by US President Joe Biden on ‘Supply Chain Resilience’.

PM Modi attended the first session of the G20 Rome Summit on Saturday, where he discussed the global economy and health along with a host of world leaders. Taking to his official handle on Twitter, PM Modi said that the proceedings at the G20 summit were “extensive and productive”.

He interacted with world leaders, including US President Joe Biden, on the sidelines of the G20 Summit, exchanging pleasantries and showcasing a spirit of camaraderie. In a series of photos tweeted by the PMO India, Prime Minister Modi is seen meeting Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

At the G-20 Summit session, PM Modi said India is ready to produce over 5 billion Covid vaccine doses next year to help the world in the fight against the pandemic. He asserted that it was necessary that the WHO approves Indian vaccines at the earliest.

The prime minister in his intervention at the session on “global economy and global health” also flagged the issue of facilitating international travel and talked about the mechanism of mutual recognition of vaccine certification as a means of achieving this, according to the text of his intervention shared by his office.

Prime Minister Modi expressed satisfaction over the G20’s decision to come up with a 15 per minimum corporate tax to make the global financial architecture more “just and fair”, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said, briefing reporters on Modi’s engagements here. The decision is aimed at ensuring that companies pay a certain amount of tax in countries they are located in, Shringla said.

