Narendra Modi at G7 Summit LIVE: PM to Hold Talks With Donald Trump, Kashmir and Trade on Agenda

Event Highlights How the Afghan Peace Process Ties in

Kashmir Issue to Figure in Trump-Modi Talks



Though India is not a member of the G7 grouping, Modi reached Biarritz on Sunday after being personally invited by French President Emmanuel Macron. At the summit, Modi is likely to speak on burning global issues of environment, climate and digital transformation. The Prime Minister will first meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Chile President Sebastian Pinera, after which he will hold one-on-one talks with Trump on the sidelines of the summit.

Read More Narendra Modi at G7 Summit LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in the French town of Biarritz on Monday where the two leaders are likely to discuss the situation in Kashmir and the trade ties between the two nations.Though India is not a member of the G7 grouping, Modi reached Biarritz on Sunday after being personally invited by French President Emmanuel Macron. At the summit, Modi is likely to speak on burning global issues of environment, climate and digital transformation. The Prime Minister will first meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Chile President Sebastian Pinera, after which he will hold one-on-one talks with Trump on the sidelines of the summit. Aug 26, 2019 2:40 pm (IST) Ahead of his talks with Donald Trump, PM Modi will meet German chancellor Angela Merkel and Chile President Sebastián Piñera. According to a tweet by the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar, the two leaders talked about strengthening bilateral ties in trade and investment, defence and security among several sectors. Connected histories, common future



PM @narendramodi had a good meeting with UK PM @BorisJohnson on margins of #G7 summit. Discussions focused on strengthening our bilateral ties going forward, inter alia, in trade & investment, defence & security, S & T and education sectors. pic.twitter.com/ePGE0lnGPl — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) August 25, 2019 Aug 26, 2019 2:32 pm (IST) PM Modi held "fruitful discussion" with United Nations Secretary Antonio Gueterres after arriving in Biarritz on Sunday. Although Gueterres had earlier expressed concerns over the Kashmir issue, it wasn't brought up in the meeting. Aug 26, 2019 2:26 pm (IST) PM Modi and Donald Trump are also expected to discuss tariff on US goods, a contentious issue between the two nations. Aug 26, 2019 1:57 pm (IST) Trump Likely to Ask Modi His Plans For Kashmir | Reports quoted a senior administration official as saying that the US President will want to hear from PM Modi how he plans to reduce tensions and uphold respect for humans rights for Kashmir. Trump had last week, for the second time, offered to mediate between India and Pakistan on Kashmir. Aug 26, 2019 1:53 pm (IST) India has been maintaining that Pakistan is trying to portray an "alarming" picture by downgrading diplomatic ties, snapping people-to-people contact and whipping up a rhetoric on Kashmir globally. Meanwhile, the US has also made it clear that a discussion on trade will also be on the table. Aug 26, 2019 1:51 pm (IST) How the Afghan Peace Process Ties in | The US has largely maintained that it has a longstanding interest in reducing tensions between India and Pakistan over the Kashmir issue. This clearly is reflective of the fact that as the US tries to conclude the Afghan peace process, it doesn't want other issues cropping up in the region that could have a bearing on it, an argument that has been driven largely by the narrative built by Pakistan. Aug 26, 2019 1:45 pm (IST) Kashmir Issue to Figure in Trump-Modi Talks | PM Modi is slated to meet US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G7 summit in the French town of Biarritz today. The Kashmir issue is likely to figure in their discussion. The talks come days after Trump said that he would discuss with Modi the situation in Kashmir and help ease the India-Pakistan tensions when they meet at the G7 summit.

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with US President Donald Trump. (PTI)



With Donald Trump referencing twice within a month his desire to 'mediate' in the Kashmir issue and US State Department later rephrasing it to 'ready to assist if desired', New Delhi and Washington look prepared to discuss the matter in today's meeting, which is expected to last 45 minutes.



Modi arrived in Biarritz from Manama after concluding his three-nation tour to France, the UAE and Bahrain, where he offered prayers at the Shreenathji Temple, the oldest temple in the Gulf region. The Ministry of External Affairs had said Macron’s invitation was a "reflection of the personal chemistry" between the two leaders and also "recognition of India as a major economic power".



The countries which are part of the G7 include the UK, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the US. Apart from Kashmir, Modi and Trump are also likely to discuss trade issues and other topics of mutual interest.



US was one of India's strongest supporters in the closed consultations on Kashmir called at the behest of Pakistan's ally China at the UN Security Council. India had communicated that since the reading down of Article 370 of the Constitution, which provided special status to Jammu and Kashmir, is an internal matter and had no bearing on the status of the Line of Control (LoC), issues can be bilaterally resolved between India and Pakistan as decided nearly five decades ago.



While both the US and France supported India's position, both countries gave a near-simultaneous call late last week to lift communication restrictions in Kashmir.



Speaking about the Modi-Trump meeting, a senior US official said on Saturday that "India’s decision to rescind Article 370 in Kashmir is an internal decision, but certainly with regional implications. And President Trump will likely want to hear how Prime Minister Modi intends to calm regional tensions in light of this significant move."