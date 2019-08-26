Narendra Modi at G7 Summit LIVE: Trump Backs Off on Kashmir Mediation, Says India-Pakistan Can Sort Issue Out Bilaterally

Narendra Modi at G7 Summit LIVE: After making repeated offers for mediation on the "explosive Kashmor issue", US President Donald Trump on Monday said India and Pakistan can sort the issue out between themselves as he held a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in France.
Trump ceding to the fact that Kashmir is a bilateral issue is a big win for India as Pakistan has been trying to get global support after the government revoked special status for Jammu and Kashmir. "All issues between India and Pakistan are bilateral in nature, that is why we don't bother any other country regarding them," Trump said, adding that Modi told him the situation in Kashmir is under control.
Aug 26, 2019 5:09 pm (IST)
Watch: PM Modi and Donald Trump share a light moment during their meeting at the G7 summit in France.
US President Donald Trump says him and PM Modi also discussed about trade and military during their meeting.
Watch: Speaking on the sidelines of G7 summit in France, PM Modi says Kashmir is a bilateral issue and India does not want to trouble any other country in resolving the Kashmir issue.
Watch: US President Donald Trump speaks about Kashmir during his meet with PM Modi at the sidelines of G7 summit in France.
Aug 26, 2019 4:18 pm (IST)
Aug 26, 2019 4:14 pm (IST)
PM Modi Says India-US Will Work Together in Many Areas | "US-India will continue to work together in every field. Whenever we got an opportunity, we (Modi and Trump) have met. 700 million voters gave their verdict. He telephoned to congratulate me. Both US and India are democratic nations that will work together.
In many areas, we welcome the suggestions given by US. There is a lot of investment by Indians in US. The respect Indian community has been given in US, we are grateful for that," said PM Modi.
Aug 26, 2019 4:07 pm (IST)
Meeting betweem PM Narendra Modi and Donald Trump has now begun.
Aug 26, 2019 4:05 pm (IST)
Watch: At the G7 Summit in Biarritz, PM Modi addressed the session on ‘Biodiversity, Oceans, Climate.’
Reiterating India's commitment to tackle global challenges
Ahead of his talks with Donald Trump, PM Modi will meet German chancellor Angela Merkel and Chile President Sebastián Piñera. According to a tweet by the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar, the two leaders talked about strengthening bilateral ties in trade and investment, defence and security among several sectors.
PM Modi held "fruitful discussion" with United Nations Secretary Antonio Gueterres after arriving in Biarritz on Sunday. Although Gueterres had earlier expressed concerns over the Kashmir issue, it wasn't brought up in the meeting.
Aug 26, 2019 2:26 pm (IST)
PM Modi and Donald Trump are also expected to discuss tariff on US goods, a contentious issue between the two nations.
Aug 26, 2019 1:57 pm (IST)
Aug 26, 2019 1:53 pm (IST)
India has been maintaining that Pakistan is trying to portray an "alarming" picture by downgrading diplomatic ties, snapping people-to-people contact and whipping up a rhetoric on Kashmir globally. Meanwhile, the US has also made it clear that a discussion on trade will also be on the table.
Aug 26, 2019 1:51 pm (IST)
How the Afghan Peace Process Ties in | The US has largely maintained that it has a longstanding interest in reducing tensions between India and Pakistan over the Kashmir issue. This clearly is reflective of the fact that as the US tries to conclude the Afghan peace process, it doesn't want other issues cropping up in the region that could have a bearing on it, an argument that has been driven largely by the narrative built by Pakistan.
Aug 26, 2019 1:45 pm (IST)
Kashmir Issue to Figure in Trump-Modi Talks | PM Modi is slated to meet US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G7 summit in the French town of Biarritz today. The Kashmir issue is likely to figure in their discussion. The talks come days after Trump said that he would discuss with Modi the situation in Kashmir and help ease the India-Pakistan tensions when they meet at the G7 summit.
President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi share a laugh together during a bilateral meeting at the G-7 summit in Biarritz, France. (Image: AP)
Though India is not a member of the G7 grouping, Modi reached Biarritz on Sunday after being personally invited by French President Emmanuel Macron. At the summit, Modi is likely to speak on burning global issues of environment, climate and digital transformation. The Prime Minister will first meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Chile President Sebastian Pinera, after which he will hold one-on-one talks with Trump on the sidelines of the summit.
With Donald Trump referencing twice within a month his desire to 'mediate' in the Kashmir issue and US State Department later rephrasing it to 'ready to assist if desired', New Delhi and Washington look prepared to discuss the matter in today's meeting, which is expected to last 45 minutes.
Modi arrived in Biarritz from Manama after concluding his three-nation tour to France, the UAE and Bahrain, where he offered prayers at the Shreenathji Temple, the oldest temple in the Gulf region. The Ministry of External Affairs had said Macron’s invitation was a "reflection of the personal chemistry" between the two leaders and also "recognition of India as a major economic power".
The countries which are part of the G7 include the UK, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the US. Apart from Kashmir, Modi and Trump are also likely to discuss trade issues and other topics of mutual interest.
US was one of India's strongest supporters in the closed consultations on Kashmir called at the behest of Pakistan's ally China at the UN Security Council. India had communicated that since the reading down of Article 370 of the Constitution, which provided special status to Jammu and Kashmir, is an internal matter and had no bearing on the status of the Line of Control (LoC), issues can be bilaterally resolved between India and Pakistan as decided nearly five decades ago.
While both the US and France supported India's position, both countries gave a near-simultaneous call late last week to lift communication restrictions in Kashmir.
Speaking about the Modi-Trump meeting, a senior US official said on Saturday that "India’s decision to rescind Article 370 in Kashmir is an internal decision, but certainly with regional implications. And President Trump will likely want to hear how Prime Minister Modi intends to calm regional tensions in light of this significant move."