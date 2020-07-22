Narendra Modi at India Ideas Summit LIVE Updates: Rise in Trade Opportunities with Nation You Can Trust, PM Tells US as He Vouches for 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'

Event Highlights
"Recent experience has taught us that the global economy has been too focused on efficiency and optimization. Efficiency is a good thing. But, on the way, we forgot to focus on something equally important. That is resilience against external shocks. Global economic resilience can be achieved by stronger domestic economic capacities. India is contributing towards a prosperous and resilient world through the clarion call of an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'. And, for that, we await your partnership," PM Modi said at the virtual summit being hosted by the US-India Business Council.
READ | Hope India's Foreign Policy Remains Independent, Says China as New Delhi Steps up Military, Intel Ties With US
Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said he hopes India will stay to its independent diplomatic policy and play a constructive role in maintaining regional peace and stability.
WATCH | "Now it is time our partnership plays an important role in helping the world bounce back faster after the pandemic," said PM Narendra Modi.
#IndiaIdeasSummit -The US-India friendship has scaled many heights in the past. Now it is time our partnership plays an important role in helping the world bounce back faster after the pandemic: PM Modi— CNNNews18 (@CNNnews18) July 22, 2020
Watch, only on CNN-News18 pic.twitter.com/pvEqgg8R34
'Rise of India Means Rise in Trade Opportunities'
Rise of India Means Rise in Trade Opportunities: PM | The rise of India means, a rise in trade opportunities with a nation that you can trust, a rise in global integration with increasing openness, a rise in your competitiveness with access to a market which offers scale. And a rise in returns with availability of skilled workers, says PM Narendra Modi.
India Attracted Over $20 Bil FDIs | Every year, we are reaching record highs in FDI. Each year is significantly higher than the earlier one. FDI inflows in India in 2019-20 were $74 billion. This is an increase of 20 per cent from the year before that. The US investments has already crossed $40 million this year. In the middle of pandemic, India has attracted more than $20 billion, says Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.
Investment Best Show of Confidence: PM Modi | When the markets are open, when the opportunity is high and the options are many, can optimism be far behind! You can see the optimism when India rises in key business ratings. Particularly the ease of doing business ratings of the World Bank. Investment is the best show of confidence, says Narendra Modi at the India Ideas Summit.
India's Insurance Market Growth at Over 12% | India invites you to invest in finance and insurance. India has raised FDI cap for investment in insurance to 49 per cent. Now 100 per cent FDI is permitted for investment in insurance intermediaries. The insurance market in India is growing at more than 12 per cent
PM Modi on Defence and Space Sector | India invites you to invest in defense and space. We are raising the FDI cap for investment in defense sector to 74 per cent. India has established two defense corridors to encourage production of defense equipment and platforms. We offer special incentives for private and foreign investors: Narendra Modi
PM Modi Says Huge Opportunities in Civil Aviation | Civil aviation is another area of great potential growth. The number of air passengers are expected to more than double within the next 8 years. The top private Indian airlines plan to include over a thousand new aircraft over the coming decade. This is a huge opportunity who chooses to setup manufacturing unit in India, says Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.
PM Modi on Infrastructure Development | India invites you to invest in infrastructure. Our nation is witnessing the largest infrastructure creation drive in our history. Come, be a partner in building housing for millions, or building roads, highways and ports in our nation, says Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.
Big Opportunity in Clean Energy Sector | India invites you to invest in energy. As India evolves into a gas-based economy, there will be big investment opportunities for US companies. There are also big opportunities in the clean energy sector. To generate more power for your investments this is the best to enter the Indian power sector, says PM Narendra Modi.
India is Now Land of Opportunities: PM Modi | India is emerging as a land of opportunities. Let me give you one example of the technology sector. Recently, an interesting report came out in India. It said for the first time ever, there are more rural internet users than even urban internet users, says PM Modi at the India Ideas Summit.
WATCH | Lockheed Martin CEO Jim Taiclet and Tata Companies Chairman N Chandrasekaran in conversation on leveraging Indo-US ties in a post-pandemic world
.@LockheedMartin CEO Jim Taiclet & @TataCompanies Chairman N Chandrasekaran in conversation with @ShereenBhan on leveraging Indo-US ties in a post-pandemic world at the @USIBC #IndiaIdeasSummit https://t.co/uJb45hGHvx— CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18News) July 22, 2020
PM Modi at India Ideas Summit
The theme for this year's India Ideas Summit is 'Building a Better Future', a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said on Tuesday. The summit will feature high-level presence from Indian and US government policymakers, state-level officials, and thought leaders from business and society, it pointed out.
Other key speakers at the summit include External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Senator of Virginia and co-chair of Senate India Caucus Mark Warner, former US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, among others.
"The summit will witness discussions on areas including India-US cooperation and future of the relation between the two counties in a post-pandemic world," the statement said.
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bhuvan Bam Had the Kindest Response to Fan Who Asked to Use His Copyrighted Music
- Vidyut Jammwal Features with Vladimir Putin and Bear Grylls in '10 People You Don't Want To Mess With' List
- Swara Bhasker Reacts to Tweet Claiming Kangana Ranaut 'Abused' Her on Tanu Weds Manu Sets
- ISL Becomes First League From South Asia to be Inducted in World Leagues Forum
- IPL 2020 Could Begin on September 19, With 7.30 PM Starts: Report