INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Narendra Modi at India Ideas Summit LIVE Updates: Rise in Trade Opportunities with Nation You Can Trust, PM Tells US as He Vouches for 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'

News18.com | July 22, 2020, 9:53 PM IST
facebook Twitter skype whatapps

Event Highlights

India Ideas Summit LIVE Updates: Highlighting India's contribution in moving towards a resilient world with 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi told US that it can trust the country with trade. The statement could be seen as a subtle attack on China, which is presently one of the dominant countries in the world market. Earlier in the day, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had dubbed Chinese Communist Party is a "mutual threat".

"Recent experience has taught us that the global economy has been too focused on efficiency and optimization. Efficiency is a good thing. But, on the way, we forgot to focus on something equally important. That is resilience against external shocks. Global economic resilience can be achieved by stronger domestic economic capacities. India is contributing towards a prosperous and resilient world through the clarion call of an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'. And, for that, we await your partnership," PM Modi said at the virtual summit being hosted by the US-India Business Council.
Read More
Jul 22, 2020 9:53 pm (IST)

"May the USIBC keeps scaling new heights, may the US-India partnership grow further," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his keynote address at the India Ideas Summit. 

Jul 22, 2020 9:46 pm (IST)

READ | Hope India's Foreign Policy Remains Independent, Says China as New Delhi Steps up Military, Intel Ties With US

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said he hopes India will stay to its independent diplomatic policy and play a constructive role in maintaining regional peace and stability.

Jul 22, 2020 9:31 pm (IST)

WATCH | "Now it is time our partnership plays an important role in helping the world bounce back faster after the pandemic," said PM Narendra Modi.

Jul 22, 2020 9:22 pm (IST)

'Rise of India Means Rise in Trade Opportunities'

Rise of India Means Rise in Trade Opportunities: PM | The rise of India means, a rise in trade opportunities with a nation that you can trust, a rise in global integration with increasing openness, a rise in your competitiveness with access to a market which offers scale. And a rise in returns with availability of skilled workers, says PM Narendra Modi. 

Jul 22, 2020 9:21 pm (IST)

India Attracted Over $20 Bil FDIs | Every year, we are reaching record highs in FDI. Each year is significantly higher than the earlier one. FDI inflows in India in 2019-20 were $74 billion. This is an increase of 20 per cent from the year before that. The US investments has already crossed $40 million this year. In the middle of pandemic, India has attracted more than $20 billion, says Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

Jul 22, 2020 9:19 pm (IST)

Investment Best Show of Confidence: PM Modi | When the markets are open, when the opportunity is high and the options are many, can optimism be far behind! You can see the optimism when India rises in key business ratings. Particularly the ease of doing business ratings of the World Bank. Investment is the best show of confidence, says Narendra Modi at the India Ideas Summit.

Jul 22, 2020 9:18 pm (IST)

India's Insurance Market Growth at Over 12% | India invites you to invest in finance and insurance. India has raised FDI cap for investment in insurance to 49 per cent. Now 100 per cent FDI is permitted for investment in insurance intermediaries. The insurance market in India is growing at more than 12 per cent

Jul 22, 2020 9:17 pm (IST)

PM Modi on Defence and Space Sector | India invites you to invest in defense and space. We are raising the FDI cap for investment in defense sector to 74 per cent. India has established two defense corridors to encourage production of defense equipment and platforms. We offer special incentives for private and foreign investors: Narendra Modi

Jul 22, 2020 9:16 pm (IST)

PM Modi Says Huge Opportunities in Civil Aviation | Civil aviation is another area of great potential growth. The number of air passengers are expected to more than double within the next 8 years. The top private Indian airlines plan to include over a thousand new aircraft over the coming decade. This is a huge opportunity who chooses to setup manufacturing unit in India, says Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

Jul 22, 2020 9:15 pm (IST)

PM Modi on Infrastructure Development | India invites you to invest in infrastructure. Our nation is witnessing the largest infrastructure creation drive in our history. Come, be a partner in building housing for millions, or building roads, highways and ports in our nation, says Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. 

Jul 22, 2020 9:15 pm (IST)

Big Opportunity in Clean Energy Sector | India invites you to invest in energy. As India evolves into a gas-based economy, there will be big investment opportunities for US companies. There are also big opportunities in the clean energy sector. To generate more power for your investments this is the best to enter the Indian power sector, says PM Narendra Modi.

Jul 22, 2020 9:14 pm (IST)

India and the US has built a robust partnership in the pharmaceutical sector, says PM Modi.

Jul 22, 2020 9:11 pm (IST)

PM Modi Invites Healthcare Investments | India invites you to invest in healthcare. The healthcare sector in India is growing faster than 22 per cent every year. Our companies are also progressing in production of medical-technology, tele-medicine and diagnostics, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Jul 22, 2020 9:10 pm (IST)

Historic Reforms in Agri Sector | India has done historic reforms in the agriculture sector recently. There are investment opportunities in: agricultural inputs and machinery, agriculture supply chain management, ready-to-eat items, fisheries and organic produce, says PM Modi.

Jul 22, 2020 9:09 pm (IST)

Opportunities in technology also include those in the frontier technologies of 5G, big data analytics, quantum computing, block-chain and internet of things, says PM Narendra Modi. 

Jul 22, 2020 9:08 pm (IST)

India is Now Land of Opportunities: PM Modi | India is emerging as a land of opportunities. Let me give you one example of the technology sector. Recently, an interesting report came out in India. It said for the first time ever, there are more rural internet users than even urban internet users, says PM Modi at the India Ideas Summit.

Jul 22, 2020 9:07 pm (IST)

During the last six years, we have made many efforts to make our economy more open and reform-oriented. Reforms have ensured increased ‘competitiveness’, enhanced ‘transparency’, expanded ‘digitization’, greater ‘innovation’ and more ‘policy stability’, says Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

Jul 22, 2020 9:06 pm (IST)

India Celebrates Openness in People & in Governance | There is global optimism towards India. This is because India offers a perfect combination of openness, opportunities and options. Let me elaborate. India celebrates openness in people and in governance, says Narendra Modi.

Jul 22, 2020 9:06 pm (IST)

India is contributing towards a prosperous and resilient world through the clarion call of an ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’. And, for that, we await your partnership, says PM Modi at LIVE address.

Jul 22, 2020 9:05 pm (IST)

Global economic resilience can be achieved by stronger domestic economic capacities. This means improved domestic capacity for manufacturing, restoring the health of the financial system and diversification of international trade, says PM Modi at India Ideas Summit.

Jul 22, 2020 9:04 pm (IST)

Recent experience has taught us that the global economy has been too focused on efficiency and optimization. Efficiency is a good thing. But, on the way, we forgot to focus on something equally important. That is resilience against external shocks, says Prime Minister, Narendra Modi

Jul 22, 2020 9:03 pm (IST)

Our Approach Must be Human-centric: Modi | It is all of us who have to collectively give shape to the future. I firmly believe that our approach to the future must primarily be a more human-centric one: PM Modi

Jul 22, 2020 9:02 pm (IST)

USIBC's choice of this year's summit "Buildings Better Future is also very very relevant says PM Narendra Modi. 

Jul 22, 2020 9:01 pm (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins live address at India Ideas Summit.

Jul 22, 2020 8:57 pm (IST)

Lockheed Martin on India Ideas Summit | India needs to have more legal reforms to speed up time lines of litigation; need to continue to build up infrastructure including digital infrastructure in India, says Jim Taiclet, CEO of Lockheed Martin.

Jul 22, 2020 8:56 pm (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the India Ideas Summit shortly. 

Jul 22, 2020 8:49 pm (IST)

Jim Taiclet, CEO of Lockheed Martin awarded USIBC Global Corp Leadership award at the India Ideas Summit. 

Jul 22, 2020 8:43 pm (IST)

Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons awarded USIBC Global Corporate Leadership award

Jul 22, 2020 8:42 pm (IST)

WATCH | Lockheed Martin CEO Jim Taiclet and Tata Companies Chairman N Chandrasekaran in conversation on leveraging Indo-US ties in a post-pandemic world

Jul 22, 2020 8:25 pm (IST)

WATCH | External Affairs Minister of India S Jaishankar On US-India Cooperation at USIBC India Summit

Load More
Narendra Modi at India Ideas Summit LIVE Updates: Rise in Trade Opportunities with Nation You Can Trust, PM Tells US as He Vouches for 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'
PM Modi at India Ideas Summit

The theme for this year's India Ideas Summit is 'Building a Better Future', a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said on Tuesday. The summit will feature high-level presence from Indian and US government policymakers, state-level officials, and thought leaders from business and society, it pointed out.

Other key speakers at the summit include External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Senator of Virginia and co-chair of Senate India Caucus Mark Warner, former US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, among others.

"The summit will witness discussions on areas including India-US cooperation and future of the relation between the two counties in a post-pandemic world," the statement said.

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading