Narendra Modi at India Ideas Summit LIVE Updates: Rise in Trade Opportunities with Nation You Can Trust, PM Tells US as He Vouches for 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'

Read More

India Ideas Summit LIVE Updates: Highlighting India's contribution in moving towards a resilient world with 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi told US that it can trust the country with trade. The statement could be seen as a subtle attack on China, which is presently one of the dominant countries in the world market. Earlier in the day, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had dubbed Chinese Communist Party is a "mutual threat"."Recent experience has taught us that the global economy has been too focused on efficiency and optimization. Efficiency is a good thing. But, on the way, we forgot to focus on something equally important. That is resilience against external shocks. Global economic resilience can be achieved by stronger domestic economic capacities. India is contributing towards a prosperous and resilient world through the clarion call of an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'. And, for that, we await your partnership," PM Modi said at the virtual summit being hosted by the US-India Business Council.