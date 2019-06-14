Narendra Modi at SCO Summit LIVE: After Jinping's 'No Threat' Assurance, PM Set for Action-packed Day 2 in Kyrgyzstan

Event Highlights World Leaders to Meet PM Modi

Modi had also met Jinping on Thursday, where the Chinese president assured the prime minister that China "does not pose threat" to India. He also expressed Beijing's willingness to join New Delhi in pushing forward a closer development partnership between the two sides.

Modi had also met Jinping on Thursday, where the Chinese president assured the prime minister that China "does not pose threat" to India. He also expressed Beijing's willingness to join New Delhi in pushing forward a closer development partnership between the two sides.



We shall continue working together to improve economic and cultural ties between our nations. pic.twitter.com/JIPNS502I3 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 13, 2019 Jun 14, 2019 8:11 am (IST) This is also the first time that Modi and Xi will be meeting after former ambassador to China S Jaishankar took charge as the Minister of External Affairs. Jun 14, 2019 8:07 am (IST) Last year, India had refused to endorse Xi’s ambitious Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) at the SCO Summit in Qingdao with Modi, in his address, that any mega connectivity project must respect the sovereignty of the countries. Jun 14, 2019 8:05 am (IST) The two leaders met four times last year. Since the 2017 Doklam standoff, there have been consistent efforts to strengthen bilateral ties. After the Wuhan Summit, foreign secretary Vijay Gokhale had said that terrorism was discussed on a “general level” and that there was “continuing discussion between both countries on how to collaborate in this area.” Jun 14, 2019 8:01 am (IST) Indo-China Ties | The prime minister met Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday for the first time after China lifted the blockade on the listing of Masood Azhar by the United Nations this year. The 1267 Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee of the powerful UN Security Council designated Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist. Jun 14, 2019 7:56 am (IST) Before leaving for Bishkek, Modi had said that India attached special importance to the SCO in promoting multi-lateral, political, security, economic and people-to-people interaction with the region. “India has actively participated in various SCO dialogue mechanisms since its full membership of SCO two years ago,” he further said. Jun 14, 2019 7:54 am (IST) Meeting with President of Kyrgyztan | PM Modi will also hold a restricted meeting with President Sooronbay Jeenbekov of Kyrgystan. The two leaders will hold delegation level talks and sign agreements. Jun 14, 2019 7:47 am (IST) World Leaders to Meet PM Modi | Following the first meeting of the day with President og Kazakhstan, the prime minister is scheduled to meet the presidents of Belarus, Mongolia and Iran. He will hold a restricted format meeting with President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus and President Khaltmaagiin Battulga of Mongolia. Later in the day, he will hold a bilateral meet with Iran's President Hassan Rouhani. Jun 14, 2019 7:43 am (IST) First Meet With Putin | The prime minister also met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Bishkek. The two leaders, who met for the first time following Modi's massive Lok Sabha poll victory, reviewed all aspects of bilateral relations to further strengthen the strategic relationship. Jun 14, 2019 7:41 am (IST) Modi-Xi Meet | PM Modi on Thursday held talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Bishkek and discussed the full spectrum of bilateral relations as they vowed to work together to improve the economic and cultural ties. Jun 14, 2019 7:40 am (IST) Bilateral Meetings on Chart Today | Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Kyrgyztan for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, will hold a slew of meetings with leaders from across the world. He will arrive at the Ala Archa Presidential Palace in Bishkek today morning, where the summit is taking place. The prime minister is scheduled to meet President Kassym Jormart of Kazakhstan on the sidelines of the summit.

President Xi made the remarks during his meeting with Prime Minister Modi on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in the Kyrgyz capital of Bishkek - their first interaction after Modi's re-election following the stunning victory of the BJP in the general elections last month.



In a statement, the Chinese Foreign Ministry in Beijing said that President Xi told Prime Minister Modi that India and China should deepen cooperation by properly handling differences and called for strengthening Confidence Building Measures to maintain stability at the border. "China is ready to work with India to continuously advance the closer development partnership between the two countries," Xi said.



He urged the two sides to stick to the fundamental judgement that "China and India offer to each other chances for development, and do not pose each other threats," state-run Xinhua news agency reported, citing the statement.



Xi called on the two countries to keep deepening mutual trust, focusing on cooperation, and properly handling their disputes so as to turn the bilateral relationship into a positive element for their respective development.



He pointed out that China and India are the only two emerging markets with a population of one billion in the world, both of which are at an important stage of rapid development. Working together, China and India will not only boost each other's development, but also contribute to peace, stability and prosperity of Asia and the world at large, he said.



Xi said both the countries should deepen mutual trust, focus on cooperation and properly handle differences, so as to make China-India relations a more positive asset and energy for the development of the two countries, the statement said.



On the vexed boundary issue, Xi said, "we need to make good use of the meeting of the Special Representatives on the boundary issue and other mechanisms, strengthen Confidence-Building Measures (CBMs) and maintain stability at the border areas".



National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi are the designated Special Representatives of the boundary dispute. So far, the two countries have held 21 rounds of talks to resolve differences over the 3488-km long Line Actual Control (LAC).



"We need to expand cooperation channels, carry out cooperation in investment, production capacity and tourism, expand common interests, and jointly promote regional connectivity, including the development of the Bangladesh-China-India-Myanmar Economic Corridor (BCIM) so as to achieve better cooperation and common development," he said.



The mention of BCIM, which is part of China's multibillion dollar Belt and Road Initiative is regarded significant as it has not yet taken off unlike the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and other corridors of the initiative.