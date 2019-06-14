Narendra Modi at SCO Summit LIVE: Member-Nations Endorse 'Strong' Statement against Terrorism, Says MEA

Event Highlights
PM Modi is also scheduled to meet president of Kazakhstan and hold bilateral meeting with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. Meanwhile, Modi's Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan, who also arrived in Bishkek a day ago, will meet Chinese and Russian presidents. However, Khan has no meeting scheduled with PM Modi on the sidelines of the summit.
As Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially begins his bilateral visit to Kyrgyzstan after the SCO Summit, he receives a ceremonial welcome in Bishkek. Kyrgyzstan President Sooronbay Jeenbekov was also present.
Kyrgyzstan: Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives ceremonial welcome in Bishkek, as he officially begins his bilateral visit to Kyrgyzstan, after the end of SCO Summit. Kyrgyzstan President Sooronbay Jeenbekov also present. pic.twitter.com/PNuX8zBhnZ— ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2019
WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the Kyrgyzstan-India business forum.
Addressing the Kyrgyzstan 🇰🇬 - India 🇮🇳 business forum. Watch. https://t.co/Y050UD5DsW— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 14, 2019
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President of Kyrgyzstan Jeenbekov jointly inaugurated the India-Kyrgyz Business Forum. Urged the business community from both countries to explore the untapped potential.” The world economy is changing at a very fast pace and the Indian market is playing an important role in it. This initiative of the business forum is happening at the right time, PM added.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi calls for collective action against terrorism at the SCO summit.
At the #SCOSummit2019 PM @narendramodi calls for collective action against terrorism pic.twitter.com/6hnBIoABiF— Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) June 14, 2019
Ministry of External Affairs at the SCO Summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan said that all member countries have come to a consensus on a statement against terrorism.
MEA at the SCO summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan: All member countries have come to a consensus on a statement against terrorism, i.e.consensus of all the countries which are coming out with a joint declaration. It is a strong statement endorsed by all the member countries pic.twitter.com/4M6C9XOpeE— ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2019
While addressing world leaders at the SCO Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "India has enjoyed historic, civilizational and traditional ties with the SCO region".
A message for deepening cooperation.— Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) June 14, 2019
PM @narendramodi outlines India's commitment to peace and economic prosperity in the region. Says India has enjoyed historic, civilizational and traditional ties with the SCO region. Gives a template for strengthening cooperation - HEALTH. pic.twitter.com/dmDsj5JyJd
PM Modi Meets President of Belarus | Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a 'pull-aside' meeting with President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit, tweeted Ministry of External Affairs' Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar.
PM @narendramodi had a 'pull-aside' meeting with President Alexander Lukashenko of #Belarus on the margins of #SCOSummit. The two countries share the common goals of development and cooperation in the region. @amb_in @BelarusMFA pic.twitter.com/XpegeYGECg— Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) June 14, 2019
Imran Khan Breaks Diplomatic Protocol | Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan breached diplomatic protocol at the SCO Summit in Bishkek as he remained seated while everyone else stood up for the opening ceremony. Upon realizing that he was perhaps the only one seated, he stood up briefly and then sat down again before the others.
Prime Minister of #Pakistan @ImranKhanPTI's Arrival with other World Leaders at Invitation of President of Kyrgyzstan for Opening Ceremony 19th Meeting of the Council of the Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Bishkek Kyrgyzstan (13.06.19)#SCOSummit2019 pic.twitter.com/fYdKYN3Fv7— PTI (@PTIofficial) June 13, 2019
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today reiterated India's support for the Afghan-led peace process and also gave a 'HEALTH' mantra to nations. Summarizing the key points of his talk, he expanded the 'HEALTH' acronym:
H - Health & medicare copperation
E - Eco cooperation
A - Alternate connectivity via waterways
L - Literature promotion
T - Terrorism free society
H - Humanitrian cooperation
PM Modi talks of strengthening cooperation to fight against terrorism at the SCO Summit 2019.
PM @narendramodi speaking at the #SCOSummit2019 highlighted the spirit and ideals of SCO to strengthen cooperation in the fight against terrorism. pic.twitter.com/MKb02FXRTO— Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) June 14, 2019
Xi Jinping to Promote Steady Ties with China | Chinese President Xi Jinping told Iran's president Hassan Rouhani today that China will promote steady development of ties with Iran no matter how the situation changes. Official Chinese news agency, Xinhua, said Xi made the comment in a meeting with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.
Here, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seen alongside heads of states of SCO member countries (L-R): President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Chinese President Xi Jinping, President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon,and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.
Standing for peace, development and connectivity in the region.— Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) June 14, 2019
PM @narendramodi along with Heads of State of the SCO member countries at the #SCOSummit2019 in Bishkek. @IndiaInKyrgyz @IndEmbMoscow @EOIBeijing @indembastana @IndEmbDushanbe @amb_tashkent pic.twitter.com/DQ5oRHRDKy
In a discussion with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday, Modi had said that India’s position was to peacefully utilise bilateral mechanisms to settle disputes. "The PM informed Xi that Pakistan needs to create an atmosphere free of terrorism but India did not see it happening,’’ said Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale.
Building on the momentum of high-level exchanges, PM @narendramodi had a warm meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Leaders discussed all aspects of enriching our bilateral relations & recognised the positive role of strategic communication in deepening our partnership. pic.twitter.com/l4OYqLSvmy— Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) June 13, 2019
PM meets Prez Jeenbekov | President Sooronbay Jeenbekov of Kyrgyzstan , who is the current Chair of the SCO Summit 2019, warmly welcomed PM Narendra Modi as he arrived at the Ala Archa Presidential Palace ahead of the SCO Council of Heads of State Meeting.
President Sooronbay Jeenbekov of #Kyrgyz Republic, current Chair of #SCOSummit2019 warmly welcomed PM @narendramodi as he arrived at the Ala Archa Presidential Palace ahead of the SCO Council of Heads of State Meeting today morning. #SCOSummit2019 #IndiaInSCO @IndiaInKyrgy pic.twitter.com/HK4pf12ViR— Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) June 14, 2019
The Prime Minister met with the leaders of the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation at the SCO summit in Bishkek.
Kyrgyzstan: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the leaders of member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation at the SCO summit in Bishkek. pic.twitter.com/xe7FMj3qn8— ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2019
Modi also voiced his support for Afghanistan in its "endeavours towards peace and prosperity for its citizens".
President @ashrafghani and I had a wonderful meeting in Bishkek.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 13, 2019
We discussed ways to further cement India-Afghanistan friendship.
India fully supports Afghanistan in its endeavours towards peace and prosperity for its citizens. pic.twitter.com/OprByZiZMd
PM Modi at SCO Summit on Friday
Modi had also met Jinping on Thursday, where the Chinese president assured the prime minister that China "does not pose threat" to India. He also expressed Beijing's willingness to join New Delhi in pushing forward a closer development partnership between the two sides.
President Xi made the remarks during his meeting with Prime Minister Modi on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in the Kyrgyz capital of Bishkek - their first interaction after Modi's re-election following the stunning victory of the BJP in the general elections last month.
In a statement, the Chinese Foreign Ministry in Beijing said that President Xi told Prime Minister Modi that India and China should deepen cooperation by properly handling differences and called for strengthening Confidence Building Measures to maintain stability at the border. "China is ready to work with India to continuously advance the closer development partnership between the two countries," Xi said.
He urged the two sides to stick to the fundamental judgement that "China and India offer to each other chances for development, and do not pose each other threats," state-run Xinhua news agency reported, citing the statement.
Xi called on the two countries to keep deepening mutual trust, focusing on cooperation, and properly handling their disputes so as to turn the bilateral relationship into a positive element for their respective development.
He pointed out that China and India are the only two emerging markets with a population of one billion in the world, both of which are at an important stage of rapid development. Working together, China and India will not only boost each other's development, but also contribute to peace, stability and prosperity of Asia and the world at large, he said.
Xi said both the countries should deepen mutual trust, focus on cooperation and properly handle differences, so as to make China-India relations a more positive asset and energy for the development of the two countries, the statement said.
On the vexed boundary issue, Xi said, "we need to make good use of the meeting of the Special Representatives on the boundary issue and other mechanisms, strengthen Confidence-Building Measures (CBMs) and maintain stability at the border areas".
National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi are the designated Special Representatives of the boundary dispute. So far, the two countries have held 21 rounds of talks to resolve differences over the 3488-km long Line Actual Control (LAC).
"We need to expand cooperation channels, carry out cooperation in investment, production capacity and tourism, expand common interests, and jointly promote regional connectivity, including the development of the Bangladesh-China-India-Myanmar Economic Corridor (BCIM) so as to achieve better cooperation and common development," he said.
The mention of BCIM, which is part of China's multibillion dollar Belt and Road Initiative is regarded significant as it has not yet taken off unlike the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and other corridors of the initiative.
-
