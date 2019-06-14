LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Narendra Modi at SCO Summit LIVE: Member-Nations Endorse 'Strong' Statement against Terrorism, Says MEA

News18.com | June 14, 2019, 6:23 PM IST
Event Highlights

Narendra Modi at SCO Summit LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today reiterated India's support for Afghan-led peace process and also gave a 'HEALTH' mantra to nations. Expanding the acronym, he said: "H stands for Health and medicare cooperation, E for Eco cooperation, A for Alternate connectivity via waterways, L for literature promotion, T for terrorism free society, H for humanitarian cooperation."

PM Modi is also scheduled to meet president of Kazakhstan and hold bilateral meeting with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. Meanwhile, Modi's Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan, who also arrived in Bishkek a day ago, will meet Chinese and Russian presidents. However, Khan has no meeting scheduled with PM Modi on the sidelines of the summit.
Jun 14, 2019 6:23 pm (IST)

Addressing the India-Kyrgyz Business Forum, PM Narendra Modi said that India and Kyrgyzstan have given the final shape to the Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement (DTAA) and the bilateral investment treaty, which would help in creating a proper atmosphere for the bilateral trade.

Jun 14, 2019 6:22 pm (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said India and Kyrgyzstan have prepared a five-year road map to increase the bilateral trade and urged the business communities from both countries to explore the untapped potential in various fields.

Jun 14, 2019 6:15 pm (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the proceedings of the SCO Summit in Bishkek.

Jun 14, 2019 6:14 pm (IST)

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially begins his bilateral visit to Kyrgyzstan after the SCO Summit, he receives a ceremonial welcome in Bishkek. Kyrgyzstan President Sooronbay Jeenbekov was also present.

Jun 14, 2019 6:02 pm (IST)

PM Modi's Meeting with Iran President Cancelled | Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with Iran President Hassan Rouhani in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, cancelled due to scheduling issues. The official banquet got delayed which disrupted the schedule of all the leaders.

Jun 14, 2019 5:22 pm (IST)

PM Narendra Modi at India-Kyrgyz Business Forum: Growth in economic status and advancement in technology in India are prominent reasons for development across the globe. Besides, youth and innovators of India will play a significant role in the attainment of India's goal of 5 trillion dollars.

Jun 14, 2019 5:14 pm (IST)

WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the Kyrgyzstan-India business forum.

Jun 14, 2019 5:09 pm (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President of Kyrgyzstan Jeenbekov jointly inaugurated the India-Kyrgyz Business Forum. Urged the business community from both countries to explore the untapped potential.” The world economy is changing at a very fast pace and the Indian market is playing an important role in it. This initiative of the business forum is happening at the right time, PM added.

Jun 14, 2019 5:06 pm (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi calls for collective action against terrorism at the SCO summit.

Jun 14, 2019 5:04 pm (IST)

Prime Minister at the SCO Summit said, “World economy is changing at a very fast pace and Indian market is playing an important role in it. This initiative of the business forum is happening at the right time."

Jun 14, 2019 5:02 pm (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked Russian president Vladimir Putin for hosting the next summit in Russia. Security was the key element in PM Modi's address. 

Jun 14, 2019 4:51 pm (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Kyrgyzstan President Sooronbay Jeenbekov, at India-Kyrgyzstan Business Forum in Bishkek.

Jun 14, 2019 4:44 pm (IST)

Ministry of External Affairs at the SCO Summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan said that all member countries have come to a consensus on a statement against terrorism.

Jun 14, 2019 2:39 pm (IST)

While addressing world leaders at the SCO Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "India has enjoyed historic, civilizational and traditional ties with the SCO region".

Jun 14, 2019 2:35 pm (IST)

PM Modi Meets President of Belarus | Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a 'pull-aside' meeting with President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit, tweeted Ministry of External Affairs' Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar.

Jun 14, 2019 2:18 pm (IST)

Prime Minister Modi's template to further SCO member nations' cooperation:

Jun 14, 2019 12:48 pm (IST)

Imran Khan Breaks Diplomatic Protocol | Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan breached diplomatic protocol at the SCO Summit in Bishkek as he remained seated while everyone else stood up for the opening ceremony. Upon realizing that he was perhaps the only one seated, he stood up briefly and then sat down again before the others. 

Jun 14, 2019 12:27 pm (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today reiterated India's support for the Afghan-led peace process and also gave a 'HEALTH' mantra to nations. Summarizing the key points of his talk, he expanded the 'HEALTH' acronym:
H - Health & medicare copperation
E - Eco cooperation
A - Alternate connectivity via waterways
L - Literature promotion
T - Terrorism free society
H - Humanitrian cooperation

Jun 14, 2019 12:08 pm (IST)

Addressing world leaders, including Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan, at the Plenary session of the SCO Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that state sponsored terrorism must come to an end and those nations backing terrorists must be called out.

Jun 14, 2019 11:58 am (IST)

'People-to-People Connect is Important to Fight Terror': PM Modi | Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses leaders at the Plenary Session of the SCO Summit, stressing on the importance of people-to-people connect and cooperation between SCO member nations in the fight against terrorism.

Jun 14, 2019 11:51 am (IST)

PM Modi talks of strengthening cooperation to fight against terrorism at the SCO Summit 2019.

Jun 14, 2019 11:47 am (IST)

Xi Jinping to Promote Steady Ties with China | Chinese President Xi Jinping told Iran's president Hassan Rouhani today that China will promote steady development of ties with Iran no matter how the situation changes. Official Chinese news agency, Xinhua, said Xi made the comment in a meeting with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

Jun 14, 2019 10:53 am (IST)

Here, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seen alongside heads of states of SCO member countries (L-R): President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Chinese President Xi Jinping, President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon,and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

Jun 14, 2019 10:44 am (IST)

First International Convention after Modi's Re-election | Today is day 2 of the SCO Summit 2019, which is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first International convention after his re-election to office. 

Jun 14, 2019 10:30 am (IST)

In a discussion with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday, Modi had said that India’s position was to peacefully utilise bilateral mechanisms to settle disputes. "The PM informed Xi that Pakistan needs to create an atmosphere free of terrorism but India did not see it happening,’’ said Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale. 

Jun 14, 2019 10:14 am (IST)

PM meets Prez Jeenbekov | President Sooronbay Jeenbekov of Kyrgyzstan , who is the current Chair of the SCO Summit 2019, warmly welcomed PM Narendra Modi as he arrived at the Ala Archa Presidential Palace ahead of the SCO Council of Heads of State Meeting.

Jun 14, 2019 10:06 am (IST)

The Prime Minister met with the leaders of the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation at the SCO summit in Bishkek.

Jun 14, 2019 10:05 am (IST)

SCO Summit Begins | PM Modi first leader to arrive at the Summit venue. Welcomed by Kyrgyzstan President Sooronbay Jeenbekov.

Jun 14, 2019 10:00 am (IST)

Modi also voiced his support for Afghanistan in its "endeavours towards peace and prosperity for its citizens".

Jun 14, 2019 9:58 am (IST)

Modi meets Ghani in Bishkek | The Prime Minister tweeted that he had a "wonderful meeting" in Bishkek with Aghan President Ashraf Ghani where they "discussed ways to further cement India-Afghanistan friendship".

PM Modi at SCO Summit on Friday

Modi had also met Jinping on Thursday, where the Chinese president assured the prime minister that China "does not pose threat" to India. He also expressed Beijing's willingness to join New Delhi in pushing forward a closer development partnership between the two sides.

President Xi made the remarks during his meeting with Prime Minister Modi on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in the Kyrgyz capital of Bishkek - their first interaction after Modi's re-election following the stunning victory of the BJP in the general elections last month.

In a statement, the Chinese Foreign Ministry in Beijing said that President Xi told Prime Minister Modi that India and China should deepen cooperation by properly handling differences and called for strengthening Confidence Building Measures to maintain stability at the border. "China is ready to work with India to continuously advance the closer development partnership between the two countries," Xi said.

He urged the two sides to stick to the fundamental judgement that "China and India offer to each other chances for development, and do not pose each other threats," state-run Xinhua news agency reported, citing the statement.

Xi called on the two countries to keep deepening mutual trust, focusing on cooperation, and properly handling their disputes so as to turn the bilateral relationship into a positive element for their respective development.

He pointed out that China and India are the only two emerging markets with a population of one billion in the world, both of which are at an important stage of rapid development. Working together, China and India will not only boost each other's development, but also contribute to peace, stability and prosperity of Asia and the world at large, he said.

Xi said both the countries should deepen mutual trust, focus on cooperation and properly handle differences, so as to make China-India relations a more positive asset and energy for the development of the two countries, the statement said.

On the vexed boundary issue, Xi said, "we need to make good use of the meeting of the Special Representatives on the boundary issue and other mechanisms, strengthen Confidence-Building Measures (CBMs) and maintain stability at the border areas".

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi are the designated Special Representatives of the boundary dispute. So far, the two countries have held 21 rounds of talks to resolve differences over the 3488-km long Line Actual Control (LAC).

"We need to expand cooperation channels, carry out cooperation in investment, production capacity and tourism, expand common interests, and jointly promote regional connectivity, including the development of the Bangladesh-China-India-Myanmar Economic Corridor (BCIM) so as to achieve better cooperation and common development," he said.

The mention of BCIM, which is part of China's multibillion dollar Belt and Road Initiative is regarded significant as it has not yet taken off unlike the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and other corridors of the initiative.
