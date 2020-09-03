Narendra Modi at USISPF LIVE Updates | PM Says India Created 'Responsive System' for Lockdown amid Pandemic

Read More

Narendra Modi at USISPF LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered the keynote address to the third leadership summit of US India Strategic and Partnership Forum (USISPF) tonight. The theme of the summit was "Navigating New Challenges". "We are honored that Prime Minister Modi has taken time to address USISPF annual event. It signifies importance of US-India relations in the current challenging environment," USISPF president Mukesh Aghi had said earlier."It is a win-win partnership mutually dependent geo-politically, trade, culturally, diplomatically and scientifically. Aggressive and assertive China provides further opportunity for both nations to collaborate and ensure international rule of law prevails," he said after USISPF announced Modi's address to the summit. US Vice President Mike Pence had a fire side on Monday, the first day of the week-long summit titled "US-India Week: Navigating New Challenges".