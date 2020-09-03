Narendra Modi at USISPF LIVE Updates | PM Says India Created 'Responsive System' for Lockdown amid Pandemic

Watch the prime minister LIVE at CNN-News18.
#LIVE – PM Modi addresses Leadership Summit of USISPF. https://t.co/UOeC23Urzw— CNNNews18 (@CNNnews18) September 3, 2020
Watch the prime minister LIVE at CNN-News18.
#LIVE – PM Modi addresses Leadership Summit of USISPF. https://t.co/UOeC23Urzw— CNNNews18 (@CNNnews18) September 3, 2020
On relations with China, Jaishankar says, "We have a history which is very good in some parts, indifferent in parts and difficult in parts. The more difficult parts are more recent. I am not underplaying the seriousness of the current situation. But both countries need to arrive at an accomodation. Neither parties should change the status quo unilaterally. Totally convinced that the solution has to be found in the domain of diplomacy."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will shortly address the summit. Earlier in the day, he had tweeted saying, "Looking forward to address the @USISPForum #USIndiasummit2020. Will be sharing my views on ‘Navigating New Challenges.’ Do join live this evening, 3rd September, at 9 PM India time."
Looking forward to address the @USISPForum #USIndiasummit2020. Will be sharing my views on ‘Navigating New Challenges.’— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 3, 2020
Do join live this evening, 3rd September, at 9 PM India time. https://t.co/2ADyPYqoQf
Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani says, "USA and India are one. Borders do not exist between us. The growing investment of US industries in Gujarat and a rich diaspora of Gujarati’s in the USA is a testimony of our growing mutual trust."
"USA and India are one. Borders do not exist between us. The growing investment of US industries in Gujarat and a rich diaspora of Gujarati’s in the USA is a testimony of our growing mutual trust." - Hon'ble Chief Minister of Gujarat @vijayrupanibjp live at #USIndiasummit2020 pic.twitter.com/LH4lptdLJS— USISPF (@USISPForum) September 3, 2020
Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman addressed and interacted with the USISPF on US-India Economic and Financial Partnership via video conferencing: Office of Finance Minister
Union Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman addressed and interacted with the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) on US-India Economic and Financial Partnership via video conferencing: Office of Finance Minister pic.twitter.com/blgN1EPevJ— ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2020
PM Modi to Deliver Key Note Address | Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver key note address to the third leadership summit of US India Strategic and Partnership Forum (USISPF) today. "We are honored that Prime Minister Modi has taken time to address USISPF annual event. It signifies importance of US-India relations in the current challenging environment," USISPF president Mukesh Aghi had said on Tuesday.