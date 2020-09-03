INDIA

Narendra Modi at USISPF LIVE Updates | PM Says India Created 'Responsive System' for Lockdown amid Pandemic

News18.com | September 3, 2020, 9:11 PM IST
Narendra Modi at USISPF LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered the keynote address to the third leadership summit of US India Strategic and Partnership Forum (USISPF) tonight. The theme of the summit was "Navigating New Challenges". "We are honored that Prime Minister Modi has taken time to address USISPF annual event. It signifies importance of US-India relations in the current challenging environment," USISPF president Mukesh Aghi had said earlier.

"It is a win-win partnership mutually dependent geo-politically, trade, culturally, diplomatically and scientifically. Aggressive and assertive China provides further opportunity for both nations to collaborate and ensure international rule of law prevails," he said after USISPF announced Modi's address to the summit. US Vice President Mike Pence had a fire side on Monday, the first day of the week-long summit titled "US-India Week: Navigating New Challenges".
Sep 3, 2020 9:11 pm (IST)

Watch the prime minister LIVE at CNN-News18.

Sep 3, 2020 9:09 pm (IST)

"The current situation demands a fresh mindset. A mindset where the approach to development is human-centric," says PM Modi.

Sep 3, 2020 9:05 pm (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins the key note address to the third leadership summit of US India Strategic and Partnership Forum.

Sep 3, 2020 8:58 pm (IST)

On relations with China, Jaishankar says, "We have a history which is very good in some parts, indifferent in parts and difficult in parts. The more difficult parts are more recent. I am not underplaying the seriousness of the current situation. But both countries need to arrive at an accomodation. Neither parties should change the status quo unilaterally. Totally convinced that the solution has to be found in the domain of diplomacy."

Sep 3, 2020 8:52 pm (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will shortly address the summit. Earlier in the day, he had tweeted saying, "Looking forward to address the @USISPForum #USIndiasummit2020. Will be sharing my views on ‘Navigating New Challenges.’ Do join live this evening, 3rd September, at 9 PM India time."

Sep 3, 2020 8:41 pm (IST)

"Gujarat's 'sister state' agreements with New Jersey and Delaware announce a new era of enhanced and increased collaboration between our two countries," he says.

Sep 3, 2020 8:40 pm (IST)

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani says, "USA and India are one. Borders do not exist between us. The growing investment of US industries in Gujarat and a rich diaspora of Gujarati’s in the USA is a testimony of our growing mutual trust."

Sep 3, 2020 8:34 pm (IST)

Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman addressed and interacted with the USISPF on US-India Economic and Financial Partnership via video conferencing: Office of Finance Minister

Sep 3, 2020 8:32 pm (IST)

PM's Address at 9 pm | Prime Minister Narendra Modi to deliver a special keynote address at 9 pm today through video conference.

Sep 3, 2020 8:30 pm (IST)

Speaking at the summit today, EAM S Jaishankar says, "Nuclear deal with US was an inflection point. Don't be strategically complacent. There are changes out there, we must not be oblivious to that. US and China are two examples of change that they are bringing."

Sep 3, 2020 8:24 pm (IST)

Being attended by top corporate leaders, government officials and leaders, the summit highlights areas of bilateral cooperation: trade and investment; strategic energy ties; India's position in global supply chains, collaboration in fintech, healthcare, and technology.

Sep 3, 2020 8:23 pm (IST)

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had also participated in the discussion on Monday. Minister of Railways and Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal had addressed the summit on Tuesday. 

Sep 3, 2020 8:23 pm (IST)

PM Modi to Deliver Key Note Address | Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver key note address to the third leadership summit of US India Strategic and Partnership Forum (USISPF) today. "We are honored that Prime Minister Modi has taken time to address USISPF annual event. It signifies importance of US-India relations in the current challenging environment," USISPF president Mukesh Aghi had said on Tuesday.

PM Modi's keynote address on ‘Navigating New Challenges’ at USISP's 3rd Annual Leadership Summit

