Narendra Modi in Bengal LIVE Updates: Mamata Gets Angry About ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ Slogan, But Not When People Speak Against India, Says PM





This will be Prime Minister Narendra Modi's second stop at a poll-bound state today after he visited Assam earlier, where he said he has a dream of setting up at least one medical college and a technical institution in each state that will impart education in the local language. He was addressing a gathering after launching 'Assam Mala' scheme to upgrade state highways and laying the foundation for two medical colleges.

Read More PM Narendra Modi in Bengal LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has landed in Haldia in West Bengal, where he will launch several key infrastructure projects today, including an LPG import terminal built by Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, who has been invited for the event, is likely to give it a miss as sources said she is wary of a repeat of the 'humiliation' caused to her at the event organised to honour Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose at his 125th birth anniverary.This will be Prime Minister Narendra Modi's second stop at a poll-bound state today after he visited Assam earlier, where he said he has a dream of setting up at least one medical college and a technical institution in each state that will impart education in the local language. He was addressing a gathering after launching 'Assam Mala' scheme to upgrade state highways and laying the foundation for two medical colleges. Feb 07, 2021 16:51 (IST) Now the planning is being done on how to malign India's image. They attack tea workers to malign their image, but have you heard anything on this from Didi? The country will answer these conspiracies with full strength: PM Modi Feb 07, 2021 16:48 (IST) Mamata didi promised parivartan (change) in West Bengal. Everyone trusted her with her promise, but in 10 years, all they received was nirmamta (cruelty). What they have is rebirth of the Left. Rebirth of criminals. Rebirth of attack on loktantra. She gets angry on 'bharat mata ki jai' slogan, but she won't get angry no matter what people are saying against country: PM Modi Feb 07, 2021 16:45 (IST) This year's budget has allocated a lot for people working in tea gardens of West Bengal. Before independence, Bengal was India's most developed state. It offered the best education. Why did it lose that position? How did this happen?: PM Modi Feb 07, 2021 16:44 (IST) We are getting news about the disaster in Uttarakhand...I am in touch with state CM, NDRF chief and Home Minister. Rescue efforts are on in Uttarakhand...relief and medical help is being provided. We are doing everything that we can to help the affected: PM Modi Feb 07, 2021 16:43 (IST) I pay may respect to the Bengal- the land that has given the world visionaries. The gas and road connectivity projects that will be inaugurated today will create new jobs. These projects will help open new doors for trade with our neighbours. Bengal has always been a priority for the Central government: PM Modi Feb 07, 2021 15:52 (IST) "There is no dearth of talent in the villages and far-flung areas. I have a daring dream of each state having at least one medical college and a technical institution imparting education in the local language," Modi said, promising setting up such institutions in Assam after the assembly elections. He said this will improve medical services in remote areas as more and more doctors will be able to reach out to people in their mother tongue and understand their problems. The two medical college and hospitals will come up in Biswanath and Charaideo districts. Feb 07, 2021 15:46 (IST) Modi Leaves for Haldia | Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves Kolkata for Haldia in West Bengal. Feb 07, 2021 12:50 (IST)

It is my dream to ensure that every state has at least one medical college and one technical college that teaches in mother tongue: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Assam's Sonitpur Feb 07, 2021 12:45 (IST) Ahead of Assam Polls, BJP Govt Doles Out Money, Incentives to Woo Tea Garden Workers | The Assam government has initiated a number of schemes for the tea community. They get free rice. Every pregnant woman is handed a financial aid of Rs 12,000 for nutrition. So far, 47,000 women have availed of the benefit. The state’s Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has also assured a hike in the wages of the tea workers and to make sure that the children of each tea garden worker have access to education and financial assistance. Read the full story here. Feb 07, 2021 12:32 (IST) 'We have always heard that the sun rises from the east but due to a long history of violence, tension, and struggle, Assam and the east had to wait for a long time for this era of progress. However now all of the North-East is on a path to progress and Assam is playing a key role in it. Assam is an example of how collective efforts yield good results' says PM Modi while addressing the crowd. Feb 07, 2021 12:23 (IST) The affection and love bestowed by the people of Assam compel me to visit the state time and again says PM Modi at the public meeting. Feb 07, 2021 12:20 (IST) PM Modi addresses the gathering at Dhekiajuli Feb 07, 2021 12:17 (IST) Assam: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches the ‘Asom Mala’ programme in Dhekiajuli of Sonitpur district.



This initiative will boost the state’s road infrastructure and contribute to Assam’s economic progress and improve connectivity. pic.twitter.com/tkK29swexX — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2021 Feb 07, 2021 12:15 (IST) 'We are indebted to you for giving special status to Assam in India, you have won the hearts of the people of the nation with your hard work and determination. For the work that you have done for the people and the progress you have brought to the state, we pledge to always stand by you in all your future endeavors' Assam Sarbananda Sonowal was quoted saying. Feb 07, 2021 11:54 (IST) Assam: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a programme in Dhekiajuli of Sonitpur district. He will launch the ‘Asom Mala’ programme shortly. pic.twitter.com/Bj5ocHG6UW — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2021 Feb 07, 2021 11:50 (IST) Feb 07, 2021 11:48 (IST) PM Modi arrives at rally ground in Dhekiyajuli Feb 07, 2021 11:47 (IST) There has been a constant outpouring of grace and gratitude as people await arrival of Hon PM Sri Narendra Modi in the historic city of Dhekiajuli, writes Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on his Twitter handle. Feb 07, 2021 11:40 (IST) "Along with each rath yatra, multiple padyatras will be organised to bolster the campaign ahead of the assembly elections and boost the morale of the party workers and supporters. It will be a mega outreach programme," a senior party leader was quoted as saying. Feb 07, 2021 11:30 (IST) While the first rath yatra will be launched on February 6 from Nabadwip and will culminate at Barrackpore, the next two will be launched on February 8 from Cooch Behar in north Bengal and Kakdwip in south Bengal. The last two will be launched on February 9 from Jhargram and Tarapith in south Bengal. Feb 07, 2021 11:21 (IST) Several senior BJP leaders are scheduled to arrive in West Bengal during the month-long campaign, set to start from Nadia on Saturday. The party intends to launch similar yatras from Coochbehar, Kakdwip in South 24 Parganas, Jhargram and Tarapith in Birbhum between February 6 and 11. The state government has asked the BJP to seek permission from local district administrations before embarking on the yatra. Feb 07, 2021 11:05 (IST) Nadda Launches BJP's 'Rath Yatra' in Bengal: Here's the Poll Plan, Tussle with TMC and Past Experience | Nadda, while attending the final round of the month-long "Krishak Suraksha Abhiyan" of the party, said people of the state have made up their mind to bid "namaste and tata" to Banerjee and her party after the assembly polls. "What Mamata di did with farmers of Bengal by depriving them of PM Kisan Scheme benefits was an injustice. She did not allow the implementation of the welfare program in the state to satisfy her ego. Read the full story here. Feb 07, 2021 11:03 (IST) Earlier, BJP national president JP Nadda, who arrived in the city on Friday night, launched the party's 'Rath Yatra' on Saturday.News agency PTI quoted sources as saying Nadda is scheduled to kick off the 'Parivartan Yatra' from Nabadwip in Nadia district, the birthplace of 15th century saint Chaitanya Mahaprabhu. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is also likely to inaugurate two of the five proposed yatras later this month. Feb 07, 2021 10:51 (IST) The clashes took place last evening when BJP was holding a roadside public meeting at Nandigram block no 2 for garnering support for the PM's rally when they were attacked allegedly by TMC-sheltered miscreants. TMC has denied involvement in the clashes. Feb 07, 2021 10:49 (IST)

Clashes between TMC and BJP supporters broke out in Nandigram over preparatory meeting by BJP for participation in PM Modi's political meeting in Haldia. As per reports, 5 BJP supporters were injured while one is critical. The critical victim is being transferred to a private hospital in Kolkata Feb 07, 2021 10:24 (IST) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her annual Budget speech a few days ago, apportioned ₹ 34,000 crore over three years for road projects in Assam. For West Bengal, which the BJP badly covets, she allotted ₹ 25,000 crore to build around 700 kilometres of highways. This is besides the ₹ 1,000 crore welfare scheme she announced for the two states' tea plantation workers. Feb 07, 2021 09:52 (IST) On the morning of February 7th, 2021, PM Modi also took to Twitter stating that he has left for his visit to the poll-bound states and also urged the citizens to watch the live programme. Leaving for Assam and West Bengal. Do watch the programmes LIVE.#AatmanirbharPurviBharat pic.twitter.com/ZRjXQoXK9B — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 7, 2021 Feb 07, 2021 09:47 (IST) In addition, Prime Minister Modi will also lay the foundation stone of the second Catalytic-Isodewaxing unit of Haldia Refinery of Indian Oil Corporation. This unit will have a capacity of 2,70,000 metric tonne per annum, and once commissioned, is expected to result in a saving of about USD 185 Million in foreign exchange. Feb 07, 2021 09:27 (IST)

PM Modi and Governor Jagdeep Dhankar were present at the event when this happened. TMC sources stated that since the BJP did not even spare an event in honour of Netaji to score a political point, there was no chance that the saffron party will behave any differently on Sunday. They said that not only will the CM not attend the event, but other TMC representatives have also been asked not to go. Feb 07, 2021 09:23 (IST)

PM Modi’s 2nd Bengal Trip in 2 Weeks Tomorrow, Mamata Banerjee Unlikely to Attend After ‘Humiliation’| “This is a government programme and there must be some decorum and discipline here. It should have some dignity. It is not a political programme. You cannot invite people here and insult them. I am invited and humiliated. In protest, I am not saying anything,” Mamata Banerjee said and went back to her seat. Read the full story here. Load More

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Assam



"There is no dearth of talent in the villages and far-flung areas. I have a daring dream of each state having at least one medical college and a technical institution imparting education in the local language," he said, promising setting up such institutions in Assam after the assembly elections. He said this will improve medical services in remote areas as more and more doctors will be able to reach out to people in their mother tongue and understand their problems.



The two medical college and hospitals will come up in Biswanath and Charaideo districts. He claimed Assam has witnessed unprecedented development in the last five years with increased health and infrastructure development. Until 2016 there were only six medical colleges in the state but six more were added in just five years. The number of seats in medical colleges have gone up from 725 to 1,600 now, he said. The prime minister said the 'Asom Mala' scheme will lead to creation of new oppurtunities. Under the scheme the Public Works Department (PWD) will upgrade the state highways.



Modi said he always linked the condition of tea garden workers to the development of Assam. "But documents have emerged to show that a conspiracy has been hatched outside the country to defame Indian tea. I am sure the tea workers from Assam will give a befitting reply to these forces," he said without elaborating.



The Asom Mala scheme, with an outlay of Rs 8,210 crore, will provide inter-linkage between highways and rural roads and high speed corridors. The Medical College and Hospital at Biswanath will be set up at an estimated cost of Rs 565 crore and Rs 557 crore will be spent on the facility at Charaideo. They will have 100 seats each and serve as hub of medical education and also improve doctor to patient ratio.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi will in West Bengal inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of several development projects and will also address public meetings. He will later dedicate to the nation and also lay the foundation stone of key infrastructure projects at Haldia in West Bengal. In Bengal, Modi will inaugurate an LPG import terminal built by the state-run BPCL that has been constructed at an investment of around Rs 1,100 crore and has a capacity of 1 million metric tonne per annum.



Constructed at an investment of about Rs 2,400 crore, the pipeline will help revival of HURL Sindri (Jharkhand) fertilizer plant and in supplying gas to Matix Fertilizer Plant in Durgapur (West Bengal). It will cater to the gas demand of industrial, commercial and automobile sectors, and the city gas distribution across all major towns in the state.



Modi will lay the foundation stone of the second Catalytic-Isodewaxing unit of the Haldia refinery of the Indian Oil Corporation as well. This unit will have a capacity of 270 thousand metric tonne per annum, and once commissioned, is expected to result in a saving of about US$ 185 million in foreign exchange. Another project to be inaugurated by the prime minister is a four-lane ROB-cum-flyover at Ranichak in Haldia on NH 41. It has been built at the cost of Rs 190 crore, the PMO said. The flyover will result in uninterrupted movement of traffic from Kolaghat to Haldia Dock Complex and other surrounding areas, resulting in substantial saving in travel time and operating cost of heavy vehicles plying in and out of the port.



"These projects are in line with Prime Minister's vision of Purvodaya, of driving growth of the eastern India," it said. In Assam, Modi will launch 'Asom Mala', which is aimed at helping improve the state highways and major district roads network in the state. The programme is unique for its emphasis on effective maintenance through continuous field data collection and its linkage with the road asset management system, the PMO noted. 'Asom Mala' will provide quality inter-linkage roads between the national highways and the rural roads network as well as facilitate seamless multi-modal transportation. It will interconnect economic growth centres with transportation corridors and improve inter-state connectivity, it said.



The prime minister will also lay the foundation stone of two medical colleges and hospitals, which are being set up in Biswanath and Charaideo at a total estimated project cost of over Rs 1,100 crore. Each hospital will have a capacity of 500 beds and 100 MBBS seats.



"The increase in the number of medical colleges and hospitals will not only mitigate the shortage of doctors in the state but also make Assam a hub for tertiary care and medical education for the entire northeastern region," the PMO said.



West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee is unlikely to attend PM Modi’s event to launch key infrastructure projects in Haldia district. Sources told CNN-News18 that Mamata Banerjee has taken the call to give the event a miss after her “humiliation” at the event organised at Victoria Memorial in Kolkata on the birth anniversary of Subhash Chandra Bose on January 23.



Banerjee had been heckled by a section of the audience and is wary of a repeat of the January 23 episode, sources said, and hence, has decided to skip the event in Haldia despite being invited for it.