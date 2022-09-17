Narendra Modi Birthday: Did You Know Modi Observes 9-Day Fast During Navratri? A Look at Many Firsts and Facts About PM

PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI’S 72nd BIRTHDAY: Prime Narendra Modi is celebrating his 72nd birthday today. Born on September 17, 1950, PM Modi began his journey as a pracharak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) before taking a plunge into active politics. PM Modi was elected as the Chief Minister of Gujarat for three terms between 2001 and 2014 before he finally became the Prime Minister of the country.

On his birthday today, here are some lesser-known facts about PM Modi’s life:

Born in Gujarat’s Vadnagar to Damodar Das Modi and Heeraben, Narendra Modi, in his childhood, used to assist his father at his tea stall at the local railway station. When he was 8, Modi discovered about the RSS and started attending its sessions. Here, he met Lakshmanrao Inamdar who later became his mentor and inducted him as a junior cadet in the organisation. He later became a full-time campaigner or the pracharak of RSS before he was attached to the BJP in 1985. PM Modi has written a book in Gujarati detailing the sequence of events when he was forced into hiding during the Emergency in 1975. Narendra Modi played a key role in LK Advani’s 1990 Ram Rath Yatra. When Narendra Modi was appointed as the Chief Minister of Gujarat in 2001 he was not a member of the state legislative assembly. PM Modi is a firm follower of the teachings of Swami Vivekananda. PM Modi is a vegetarian and is fond of simple Gujarati food. He observes a 9-day fast during Navratri. During the fast, he only eats fruits. Narendra Modi is also the first Indian Prime Minister born after the country’s Independence. He is the first Indian Prime Minister after Indira Gandhi to earn a clear majority for a second consecutive term. PM Modi was ranked 15th on Forbes Magazine’s list of most powerful people in 2014.

