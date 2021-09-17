Narendra Modi Birthday LIVE Updates: Top Leaders, Including Shah, Yogi, Wish PM as He Turns 71; Auction of Neeraj Chopra's Javelin Among Plans for Today

In Goa, financial aid will be given 71 old age homes, orphanages in the state and 71 patients would receive monetary help from Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai for dialysis treatment. “The Governor, on this occasion, announced financial aid for 71 old-age homes, orphanages and other such institutions. Further, the Governor declared that 71 persons would receive financial assistance from Raj Bhavan for dialysis treatment from Governor’s Discretionary Fund,” a statement issued by Raj Bhavan said.

On the occasion, the Ministry of Culture will organise an e-auction of gifts and mementos received by Modi, with as many as 1,300 items on the block. It includes the javelin thrown by Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, which he had presented to the PM recently. A report in The Indian Express quoted sources in the ministry as saying the base price of the javelin is expected to be around Rs 75 lakh, and that they are expecting it to fetch above crores.

The T-shirt worn by Avani Lakhera has a base price of Rs 15 lakh, while the javelin thrown by Sumit Antil and Chopra have a base price of Rs 1 crore each. Lovlina Borgohain’s boxing gloves have a base price of Rs 80 lakh while a stole with signatures of Tokyo Olympic players has a base price of Rs 90 lakh.

The memorabilia also include sports gear and equipment of other medal-winning Olympians and Paralympians, a replica of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir presented to the PM by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and a wooden replica of the Chardham presented by Uttarakhand Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj.

The opposition party, Congress, meanwhile has reportedly decided to mark the day as ‘Bad Omen Day’, with netizens taking a dig at the grand old party. One Twitter user asking who would be so foolish to give them such ideas to make Modi more popular?

The mega celebrations have come at a time when the Covid-19 pandemic has left the country shocked, affected the normal life and economy. This also comes ahead of the 2022 elections in the politically significant state of Uttar Pradesh. PM Modi’s home state of Gujarat will also go to polls in late 2022.

A Bloomberg report quoted political analyst Nilanjan Mukhopadhyay as saying that the three-week activities are a “strategy to mollify people’s anger on mismanagement of the Covid pandemic and winning assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh”.

