Narendra Modi Birthday LIVE Updates: Top Leaders, Including Shah, Yogi, Wish PM as He Turns 71; Auction of Neeraj Chopra's Javelin Among Plans for Today

Narendra Modi Birthday LIVE Updates: Some 50 million postcards thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his “pro people welfare” schemes, film screenings and exhibitions on his life, blood donation camps, cleanliness and vaccination drives are among the activities planned by the Bharatiya Janata Party to mark PM Modi’s 71st birthday today. The activities will continue for three weeks (September 17 to October 7) as the period also marks birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay (September 25), Gandhi Jayanti (October 2) and October 7 marks the completion of 20 years in office by Modi as head of elected governments.
The party’s youth wing will mark the day as ‘Service and Dedication Campaign’, while local units of the BJP will organise prayer ceremonies and fairs in their areas with stalls set up to encourage people to download the NaMoApp, “which will help them communicate with the prime minister directly”. As many as 14 crore ration bags printed with PM Modi’s picture will also be distributed during the period, along with 71 spots in various states being cleaned under environment campaigns.
In Karnataka’s Hubballi district, preparations have been done to get 30 lakh people vaccinated on Friday. Mega health camps will also be held in all the districts of the state. Members of the SCs/STs Morcha and OBC Morcha will be distributing fruits in slums, old age homes, hospitals and orphanages. In northeastern state of Assam, at least eight lakh people are set to be inoculated today with the government activating 4,000 Covid vaccination centres. For widespread impact, a door-to-door mobilisation has begun, bulk SMSes have been scheduled, guardian ministers have been dispatched to all the districts to raise awareness about the mega drive.
Goa Guv Announces Aid to 71 Orphanages on Modi's 71st Birthday Eve | Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai on Thursday announced financial aid to 71 old age homes, orphanages in the state and said that 71 patients would receive financial assistance from the Raj Bhavan for dialysis treatment, on the eve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 71st birthday. "The Governor, on this occasion, announced financial aid for 71 old-age homes, orphanages and other such institutions. Further, the Governor declared that 71 persons would receive financial assistance from Raj Bhavan for dialysis treatment from Governor's Discretionary Fund," a statement issued by Raj Bhavan on Thursday said.
Yogi Adityanath Wishes PM Modi on 71st Bday
To Celebrate PM Modi’s Birthday, 15 Mobile Medical Units Flagged Off by Anurag Thakur for HP | On the eve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur has sent 15 mobile medical units to Himachal Pradesh to address any medical situation especially now in the wake of Covid. Anurag was joined at this event by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, who flagged off these units from Thakur’s Delhi residence. Speaking on the occasion, Hamirpur MP Thakur said, “Our government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given topmost preference to the health of the nation especially those who live in the difficult terrain of States like Himachal. This is possibly the best birthday gift that we can give to the Prime Minister whose vision is to see a healthy and happy India.”
President of India Wishes PM Modi on 71st Birthday
How is BJP Celebrating PM Modi's 71st Bday? On PM Modi’s 71st birthday on September 17, the BJP will begin ‘Sewa aur Samarpan Abhiyan’, during which party workers will reach out to people of different sections. Various programs have been lined up during this period. From September 17-20, health check-up camps will be organised. The youth wing will organise a blood donation camp. Anusuchit Jati Morcha will distribute fruits and other essentials among the needy. OBC Morcha workers will distribute fruits in orphanages and old-age homes. Kisan Morcha will organise ‘Kisan Samman Diwas’ wherein 71 farmers and 71 youngsters will be felicitated.
The rise in death cases during the second wave of Covid-19 may have dented confidence of the Bharatiya Janata Party government, as the party too lost many of its top leaders.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Wishes PM Modi on 71st Birthday
Finance Minister Wishes PM Modi on 71st Birthday
BJP Eyeing Major Push to Covid Inoculation on PM's Birthday | The BJP is all set to launch a 20-day public outreach from Friday on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 71st birthday and it will continue till October 7. The push is not just to mark PM's birthday but to also commemorate his 20 years in public life, including as Gujarat chief minister. The party has asked its workers across the country to facilitate the Covid-19 vaccination drive on the birthday as part of its "Seva and Samarpan" campaign.
It is going to be business as usual for Prime Minister Narendra Modi again on his birthday tomorrow.
BJP to Distribute Ration Bags with 'Thankyou Modiji' Printed on Them to Mark PM's Bday | The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) is planning to distribute 14 crore ration bags with "Thank-you Modiji" printed on them to mark PM's birthday. Also, five crore postcards with PM Modi’s photo will be mailed from post offices across the country. This time, BJP is planning to make Modi’s birthday a big one by including various activities like blood-donation campaigns, clean-up drives for rivers, distribution of ration cards, and lots more.
Ministry of Culture to Organise E-auction of Gifts to Mark PM Modi’s Birthday | On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 71st birthday, the Ministry of Culture is organising an e-auction of gifts and mementos received by the PM. On the block are as many as 1,300 items, which include the javelin thrown by Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, which he had presented to the PM recently, Indian Express reported. The T-shirt worn by Avani Lakhera has a base price of Rs 15 lakh, while the javelin thrown by Sumit Antil and Chopra have a base price of Rs 1 crore each.
In Goa, financial aid will be given 71 old age homes, orphanages in the state and 71 patients would receive monetary help from Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai for dialysis treatment. “The Governor, on this occasion, announced financial aid for 71 old-age homes, orphanages and other such institutions. Further, the Governor declared that 71 persons would receive financial assistance from Raj Bhavan for dialysis treatment from Governor’s Discretionary Fund,” a statement issued by Raj Bhavan said.
On the occasion, the Ministry of Culture will organise an e-auction of gifts and mementos received by Modi, with as many as 1,300 items on the block. It includes the javelin thrown by Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, which he had presented to the PM recently. A report in The Indian Express quoted sources in the ministry as saying the base price of the javelin is expected to be around Rs 75 lakh, and that they are expecting it to fetch above crores.
The T-shirt worn by Avani Lakhera has a base price of Rs 15 lakh, while the javelin thrown by Sumit Antil and Chopra have a base price of Rs 1 crore each. Lovlina Borgohain’s boxing gloves have a base price of Rs 80 lakh while a stole with signatures of Tokyo Olympic players has a base price of Rs 90 lakh.
The memorabilia also include sports gear and equipment of other medal-winning Olympians and Paralympians, a replica of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir presented to the PM by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and a wooden replica of the Chardham presented by Uttarakhand Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj.
The opposition party, Congress, meanwhile has reportedly decided to mark the day as ‘Bad Omen Day’, with netizens taking a dig at the grand old party. One Twitter user asking who would be so foolish to give them such ideas to make Modi more popular?
The mega celebrations have come at a time when the Covid-19 pandemic has left the country shocked, affected the normal life and economy. This also comes ahead of the 2022 elections in the politically significant state of Uttar Pradesh. PM Modi’s home state of Gujarat will also go to polls in late 2022.
A Bloomberg report quoted political analyst Nilanjan Mukhopadhyay as saying that the three-week activities are a “strategy to mollify people’s anger on mismanagement of the Covid pandemic and winning assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh”.
