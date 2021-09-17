Narendra Modi Birthday: PM Modi Thanks World Leaders for their Wishes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday thanked several world leaders, including Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Nepal’s Premier Sher Bahadur Deuba, who greeted him on his birthday and wished him good health and success in leading the country.

Wishes poured in from several dignitaries and politicians from across India as well for Prime Minister Modi who turned 71 on Friday. “My heartfelt wishes to Indian Prime Minister @narendramodi on his birthday! May good health & strength accompany you in the journey through these difficult times," Sri Lanka’s President Gotabaya Rajapaksa tweeted.

Responding to the tweet, Modi said on Twitter, “Thank you President @GotabayaR for the wishes." The Sri Lankan President’s brother and Sri Lanka’s Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa too extended his greetings to Modi.

“Warm wishes to my good friend, Prime Minister @narendramodi, as you step into another year of your life. I wish you strength, success and the best of health as you steer #India out of these difficult times," Mahinda Rajapaksa tweeted.

Modi responded by saying, “Thank you my friend, PM Rajapaksa, for the wishes." Nepal’s Prime Minister Deuba also expressed his good wishes to Modi."Wishing Sri @narendramodi a happy 71st birthday! May it bring good health and further success," Deuba tweeted.

Modi thanked Deuba for his greetings. Former Nepalese Premier K P Sharma Oli also greeted Modi and wished him good health and happiness. Prime Minister Modi thanked Oli for his greetings.

Modi also thanked Dominica’s Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit who on behalf of the people and government of Dominica, extended wishes to the Indian Prime Minister on his birthday. Born in Gujarat in 1950, Modi joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) at an early age and was later drafted into the BJP.

Made Gujarat chief minister in 2001, Modi has never suffered an electoral setback when votes were cast on his leadership, leading the BJP to power in the state for three consecutive terms and then at the Centre back to back in 2014 and 2019.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here